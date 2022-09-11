When Curt Cignetti took his first head coaching job at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, he didn’t tell his father, Frank Cignetti Sr.
Curt Cignetti felt that he’d been passed up on coordinator jobs at colleges that he’d spent time as a position coach: Pittsburgh, NC State and Alabama.
He had always wanted to be a head coach, growing up watching his father lead West Virginia and IUP during his 24-year career at the helm of those two programs. So Curt Cignetti took a “radical move” as he called it and took the job at IUP.
Curt Cignetti didn’t tell his father at the time because it wasn’t the same IUP as it was when Frank Cignetti led the Crimson Hawks to 13 NCAA Division II playoff appearances.
The program’s budget was cut in a third in the six years since his father was the head coach, but Curt Cignetti didn’t care. He wanted to be a head coach like his father.
“I took the job and he didn’t know it until they called the morning press conference,” Curt Cignetti said. “I took over a program that was struggling.”
Curt Cignetti spent six seasons at IUP before two years at Elon and is in his fourth year as the head coach at James Madison, holding the job in a football program that he’d always wanted.
But before JMU’s 63-7 win over Norfolk State on Saturday night, Frank Cignetti Sr., a College Football Hall of Famer, died earlier that morning. He was 84.
“He was a great man, but he could be very critical when it came to football,” Curt Cignetti said. “I’m sure he would have seven or eight things on his notepad that we could have done better tonight, but I will too.”
Frank Cignetti compiled a 199-77-1 record during his 24-year career as a college football head coach and spent time as an assistant coach at Pitt, Princeton and West Virginia before leading the Mountaineers and IUP.
During the Dukes’ win, Curt Cignetti saw something that he hadn’t seen since his dad was coaching at Pitt.
JMU and Norfolk State agreed to shorten the fourth quarter to 10 minutes and it reminded Curt Cignetti of when his father’s Pitt outfit went to a running clock against powerhouse Notre Dame in 1967.
“So ironic,” Curt Cignetti said.
Frank Cignetti had battled a rare form of cancer during Curt Cignetti’s senior year of high school in 1979, but he beat it after being told that his life was nearing an end on two occasions.
“He was a walking miracle,” Curt Cignetti said. “Every day after that, it was a bonus for him. … He lived a full life.”
Curt Cignetti said his father was able to attend some games at Elon, but was only able to make it to JMU once during the past four years as he focused on his health.
Though Frank Cignetti didn’t make it out to JMU much in person, he still provided his feedback on the team.
“He was always so complementary of our team here,” Curt Cignetti said. “Just so complimentary of how we played.”
Frank Cignetti was a “legend” in Pennsylvania, according to Curt Cignetti, speaking on his father’s influence on others in the football world in the Quaker State.
Not only did Frank Cignetti inspire his son Curt Cignetti to pursue coaching college football, but so did his namesake, Frank Cignetti Jr.
Frank Cignetti Jr. also got his start at IUP, playing for his father before holding four different position coaching roles during his first eight years of coaching under Frank Cignetti Sr.
From there he’s spent time with multiple NFL teams as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator and the same roles with Power 5 college programs. Frank Cignetti Jr. is currently the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Pitt.
After the Dukes’ game on Saturday night, Curt Cignetti found it ironic that Frank Cignetti Sr. died when both of his sons that are college football coaches had a bye week.
“It’s also ironic that he would choose to pass when my brother and I both have open weeks,” Curt Cignetti said. “He planned that one pretty good.”
