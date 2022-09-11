Inductee Frank Cignetti Sr., former coach at West Virginia University and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, speaks during the National Football Foundation Enshrinement Ceremony on Aug. 28, 2013, in Atlanta. Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where Cignetti won 182 games from 1986-2005, announced on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 that Cignetti had passed away at 84. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)