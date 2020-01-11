FRISCO, Texas – The green-and-gold celebration was on at Toyota Stadium again as James Madison’s comeback bid was dashed.
Behind freshman quarterback Trey Lance’s 166 rushing yards, North Dakota State won its eighth national championship in the last nine years with a 28-20 victory over James Madison on Saturday at the FCS title game in Frisco.
Lance’s 44-yard touchdown run on a third-and-23 to open the fourth quarter gave the Bison a double-digit edge JMU nearly rallied from.
The Dukes, who finish their season with a 14-2 mark, cut North Dakota State’s lead to eight points with 6:55 to play as wide receiver Riley Stapleton hauled in a 5-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Ben DiNucci. But they couldn’t find the end zone on their final series needing a touchdown and 2-point conversion to tie the game.
JMU drove 60 yards before DiNucci was intercepted by North Dakota State safety James Hendricks with two seconds left to play.
Stapleton finished with 10 catches for 100 yards and two scores.
North Dakota State completes a perfect 16-0 season.
