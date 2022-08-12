If you’re looking for James Madison’s defensive linemen, just take a listen at practice and it won’t take long to find them.
JMU’s practices might be in the morning, but the Dukes’ defensive line coach Pat Kuntz makes himself known pretty quickly.
Whether its working on hand placement on a sled or during the warm up, Kuntz's voice travels.
Kuntz, who’s in his first season at JMU after spending three seasons at Virginia Military Institute, has a unique style from the rest of the purple and gold’s coaching staff. His yelling and hollering sticks out on the field at Bridgeforth Stadium, but it’s effective.
That style wasn’t something that redshirt freshman defensive lineman Mikail Kamara was sure about at first.
In the past, it was Corey Heatherman leading the group, but he’s an assistant at Rutgers now. Kamara said Heatherman was a chill guy on the field, but after spending spring camp with his new coach, the young defensive end realized how much his style has helped.
“Now that I kind of got accustomed to him, I’m surprised I went without it,” Kamara said of Kuntz. “Every single day that I’m kind of dragging a little bit, he’s always there to light a fire under me.”
Kuntz’s defensive line might be the deepest unit on the defense this fall with almost every player being able to make an impact on the field.
That’s something that JMU head coach Curt Cignetti noticed early on in camp.
“We’re deep and we’ve got a lot of guys that are good enough to play successful football,” Cignetti said following JMU’s fifth practice on Tuesday. “For the most part, they’ve done a nice job. … We’ve got a chance to be pretty good there.”
The Dukes returned with a stacked defensive line group, led by redshirt senior Isaac Ukwu, who logged 44 tackles a year ago, including 16.5 tackles for a loss, nine sacks and two forced fumbles on the edge. Redshirt junior Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji appeared in all 14 games last fall as a defensive end, making 17 tackles with five TFLs and 2.5 sacks.
In the interior, it’s no different with redshirt sophomore nose tackle James Carpenter, a Phil Steele FCS All-American last fall, back with the Dukes. Redshirt junior Tony Thurston is the anchor of the line, returning after making 45 tackles with nine TFLs, three sacks and one forced fumble last season.
Then there’s the new guys. JMU added two FBS transfers on the defensive line with Marshall’s Jamare Edwards and Rutgers’ Jamree Kromah, both of which are making their debut on the practice field during fall camp.
Edwards was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (best college defensive lineman) preseason watch list a year ago and logged 87 tackles, 12 TFLs, six sacks and 17 quarterback hurries in his five seasons at Marshall. Kromah also brings experience, logging 10 tackles and 1.5 TFLs last season with the Scarlet Knights.
On top of all of that, Kamara is healthy after missing last season with a torn labrum. But before he went down with the injury, Kamara made six starts during the spring season in 2021, logging 16 tackles with 4.5 TFLs and three sacks.
The depth at defensive line breeds competition, but Kamara said the players aren’t afraid to help each other out, strengthening the unit as a whole.
“If we’re all playing against each other, that’s only going to make us worse,” Kamara said. “Especially me, I love competing. Anytime I get a chance to compete, that’s going to make my game better. That’s something I’m enjoying.”
Kamara said the depth will help out in games this fall, allowing one player to come off the field and not have much of a drop in the level of production against opposing offensive lines.
“For me to go out there and make plays and then I come to the sideline, I got a whole other person making plays,” Kamara said. “I know the o-linemen are going to hate it, they’re going to be dragging. Then once the fourth quarter comes, it’s just step on their neck and win games.”
JMU’s defensive line has been a test for the Dukes’ offensive line during camp, but redshirt senior tight end Drew Painter has embraced the competition.
The veteran route runner and effective blocker said the defensive line is physical this fall, but are all different types of players to line up against. That will pay off in the future for the Dukes.
“These D-ends are making us better,” Painter said. “It’s refreshing seeing these D-ends, you get so many different looks, so you’re really going to be prepared on gameday for whatever you can get.”
JMU’s defensive line is deep, but the new assistant coach has also helped energize the unit for the upcoming fall with the Dukes making their Sun Belt debut.
“I’m starting to realize that this is something that we all needed,” Kamara said of Kuntz’s coaching style. “Just to get a new flavor for the game, a new taste just to love the game again.”
Dukes To Scrimmage Saturday
JMU will scrimmage for the first time on Saturday and Painter couldn’t be more excited.
The Hershey, Pa., native said he’s looking forward to flying around the field, hitting and “playing football.”
“You’re playing against the defense, obviously you’re not trying to take any kill shots, taking anyone out,” Painter said. “But we’re competing. We compete in practice, but at scrimmage time you turn it on.”
