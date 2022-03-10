Trevon Dabney struggled in his first three at-bats, striking out an uncharacteristic two times before stepping to the plate in the seventh inning last Sunday.
The redshirt junior came up to the plate with the bases loaded with an opportunity to blow the doors off the inning. He got a pitch he could drive and sent it over the left field fence at Veterans Memorial Park for his second grand slam of the season.
Just moments after the game ended, Dabney pointed to one person who’s helped him and the rest of the James Madison lineup — JMU hitting coach Alex Guerra.
“We’ve got a great hitting coach in Alex Guerra,” Dabney said. “He knows what he’s talking about, so just listening to him, finding my approach and sticking to it.”
JMU’s offense has been on a tear to open the season, scoring 10 or more runs in five of its first 14 games, ranking in the top 20 of multiple offensive categories in the NCAA.
The Dukes have a goal of scoring five runs a game, which increases their win probability to 70 percent, according to Guerra. JMU is 6-1 when scoring more than five runs this season and 1-5 when they’re limited to less than the goal.
Part of the Dukes’ offensive success stems from its veteran lineup, starting just one true freshman on a consistent basis. In JMU’s usual starting lineup, there’s five redshirt juniors, three redshirt sophomores and one freshman.
Guerra said most of the batting order has hundreds of collegiate at-bats, so that has paid off with their comfortability at the plate this season.
“You cannot mimic, you cannot replicate the in-game experience of taking at-bats in a big-time atmosphere with the pressure of any type of situation that you have,” Guerra said. “These guys are battle-tested.”
A year ago, the Dukes were plagued by COVID-19, playing just 28 games with multiple pauses from the virus. Guerra said he saw signs of the team’s ability to produce at the plate then, but they just weren’t able to play on a consistent basis.
They weren’t able to fully show what they were capable of last season, but the Dukes have put it on display this year. Not only does the team have the ability to produce, but the offense has become infectious at times.
“When you have other guys in the lineup that can pick other guys up and elevate the entire group when other guys are struggling, that makes it really encouraging knowing that you’re going to have a really, really good offense,” Guerra said.
The Dukes aren’t a one-dimensional offense, either. They have the ability to send the ball over the fence, but also are able to get on base and knock each other in.
Redshirt sophomore outfielder Chase DeLauter predicted the strength of the Dukes’ offense in a preseason press conference in early February.
“I think our lineup is very diverse and versatile on what we can do,” DeLauter said. “I think they’re not going to be able to pitch around guys in our lineup. Each guy behind the next is capable of doing damage.”
Turns out, DeLauter was right.
JMU has six players batting over .300 this season, including two above. 400 — Dabney and DeLauter.
Dabney bats leadoff for the Dukes and leads JMU in home runs, RBIs, walks and hit by pitches. DeLauter usually bats in the second spot, hitting a team-high .459 in his first 10 games with 18 RBIs.
As teams work through the Dukes batting order, it doesn’t get any easier.
Redshirt junior infielder Carson Bell hit two home runs in the comeback effort against Tennessee and redshirt junior catcher Travis Reifsnider has hit four more.
Freshman outfielder Fenwick Trimble bats in the middle of the order and leads the team with eight doubles, including a hard-hit one that almost left the park on the road at Florida State to open the season.
“One of the biggest things that I’ve always tried to talk to our guys about is being a complete offense,” Guerra said. “Putting balls in play hard and being a tough out.”
This season, JMU tied its single-season team record for grand slams with four, doing so in just the first 12 games. The Dukes have hit 22 home runs this season, including four in the team’s first game against No. 10 Tennessee.
JMU’s bench has also helped the Dukes when they’ve been called upon.
Freshman infielders Casey Smith and Ryan Dooley, and freshman outfielder Bryce Suters have all appeared in games off the bench, logging hits when needed.
Sophomore infielder Jalen Buster has also made an impact with the Dukes when he steps into the box. The Radford transfer hit his first career home run on Sunday in just his second start of the season.
“Everybody can help us in different ways,” Guerra said. “I think that’s encouraging. Not only great for now, but also going forward knowing that this group is going to be special for the next couple years.”
The Dukes have had multiple big innings this season, including an 11-run seventh against Quinnipiac, highlighted by Dabney’s grand slam.
JMU’s offense is a lineup that wants to match or do more at the plate than the previous batter, Guerra said.
That mindset has allowed the Dukes to break games open and stay aggressive when playing with a lead, but it’s also led to JMU being one of the top offensive teams in the country.
“You’ve got to be really tough to beat this group offensively because they won’t give in. They don’t think anybody can beat them” Guerra said. “Their mentality is that they believe they’re one of the best groups in the country and quite frankly, I agree with them.”
