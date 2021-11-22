James Madison’s Cole Johnson and Solomon Vanhorse were both honored by the Colonial Athletic Association on Monday after standout performances in a blowout victory over Towson on Saturday.
Johnson was named the CAA Offensive Player of the Week after going 21-of-25 passing for 363 yards and a program-record-tying six touchdowns. It was the fourth 300-yard passing performance for the Dukes signal-caller in his career. He also set the single-season JMU record for passing touchdowns with 32.
Johnson, a redshirt senior, ranks first in the CAA in passing yards (268.5), passing touchdowns (32), completion percentage (68.1%), total offense (285.18) and pass efficiency (170.37) this season.
Vanhorse, a redshirt sophomore running back, was tabbed the CAA Co-Special Teams Player of the Week after accounting for 171 all-purpose yards and scoring in three different ways in the victory over the Tigers.
Vanhorse returned the opening kickoff 94 yards for a score to go with a rushing and receiving touchdown.
Dukes Finish Season No. 2 in Both Polls
Fresh off a 56-10 blowout victory over Towson, James Madison’s football team finished the regular season ranked as the No. 2 team in both the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 Poll.
The Dukes went 10-1 this season and earned the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA FCS playoffs.
It is the eight straight season in which JMU has earned a postseason berth and the 18th time in program history.
JMU will host the winner of No. 18 Southeastern Louisiana and No. 22 Florida A&M in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Dec. 4 at Bridgeforth Stadium. Kickoff for that contest is set for 2 p.m.
