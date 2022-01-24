James Madison redshirt sophomore running back Latrele Palmer was arrested and charged with driving under the influence early Saturday morning in Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Palmer, who was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, was arrested around 4:30 a.m., according to HPD. The arrest occurred at Reservoir Street and Holly Court.
A source with knowledge of the situation told the DN-R that Palmer recently underwent surgery and indicated he was taking prescribed pain medication.
A JMU athletics spokesperson could confirm that there is a student-athlete with that name and provided an additional statement.
“We had a disciplinary incident with a football student-athlete over the weekend, which has already been addressed in line with department policy,” the spokesperson told the DN-R.
Palmer, a 6-foot, 220-pound running back, appeared in 14 games this season for the Dukes, amassing 967 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 187 carries. Through his first three seasons in Harrisonburg, Palmer has recorded 1,545 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 293 carries.
This past season, Palmer was named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors all-state second team. The Boyds, Md., native is a product of Good Counsel High School, where he rushed for over 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior.
