James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti walked into his weekly press conference inside the Plecker Athletic Performance Center on Tuesday and flipped the script, asking a question to the media in the room.
“Who’s going to ask about the quarterback today?” Cignetti quipped.
It drew a laugh from those in the room, but he soon provided insight into the Dukes’ quarterback competition as game day against Middle Tennessee approaches.
The former college quarterback and fourth-year head coach in Harrisonburg said he’s seen graduate student Todd Centeio and redshirt freshman Billy Atkins continue to develop as signal-callers through camp.
“I think just the knowledge of what we’re trying to get done offensively,” Cignetti said of where the quarterbacks have improved. “When you know the right buttons to push, where to go with the ball, the right protection calls, then your execution improves.”
Centeio has had a bulk of the work with the starters, while Atkins has gotten work with both the one’s and two’s.
True freshman Alonza Barnett III has been the scout team quarterback this week and Cignetti said he has “a great future.”
But for now, his services are needed to replicate the air raid offense that MTSU uses.
Cignetti said Barnett won’t be the scout team quarterback all season, but was able to help the defense prepare for the Blue Raiders’ offense.
But as game day approaches, Cignetti noted Centeio’s leadership of the team.
“I think he’s got a real good rapport with the guys in the locker room which means something,” Cignetti said. “He’s been through the wars, too. He’s played in big stadiums before. He’s a sixth year guy, he’s a veteran.”
Cignetti isn’t expected to announce a starter before kickoff, but he said on Monday morning that he has a pretty good idea of who it will be.
Agyei-Obese Trying To Stay Patient
JMU running back Percy Agyei-Obese didn’t make the trip to North Dakota State for the FCS semifinals last December while he was sidelined with a season-ending injury.
Instead, he watched the Dukes’ season come to a close from home on TV. Now he’s healthy and is trying to take it one day at a time leading into his first game since October.
“I’ve been holding myself back because the hardest part is being patient,” Agyei-Obese said. “I’ve been excited for months, but I’ve been trying to keep myself calm. I want to make it to Saturday and I want to be level-headed.”
Agyei-Obese said once the game begins on Saturday night, he’ll let it all out on the field, but in the meantime, he’ll stay patient.
JMU Adds Six Walk-Ons
Following Friday’s practice, Cignetti and the Dukes held a walk-on tryout that lasted about 30 minutes inside Bridgeforth Stadium.
The tryout, which was well attended, provided an opportunity for JMU to fill the rest of the empty lockers it had after it had a few departures during camp, mainly extra bodies that could help the scout team.
“We’re really short because we’ve got some guys out right now at receiver and DB,” Cignetti said. “We’re having a hard time with the scout team right now. We were able to pick up some good candidates there.”
Cignetti said the Dukes added six players, including a kicker, a defensive linemen and a couple wide receivers and defensive backs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.