James Madison redshirt junior catcher Travis Reifsnider is transferring to the University of Virginia for his final year of eligibility, he wrote on Twitter on Monday afternoon,
Reifsnider hit .303 with the Dukes this spring, clubbing with 13 home runs and drove in 37. He logged seven multi-RBI games, including a season-high four a trio of times.
The Richmond native started the season behind the plate before moving to center field after JMU star Chase DeLauter broke his foot.
Reifsnider became the 11th player in JMU history to hit three home runs in a game, doing so against VMI last March.
The Dukes will return redshirt junior utility player Trevon Dabney, redshirt junior infielder Kyle Novak, redshirt junior outfielder Carson Bell and redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Lliam Grubbs for their fifth year of eligibility next spring.
