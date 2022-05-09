Dave Rinker fell in love with running more than 50 years ago and it was almost by accident.
Rinker, a Winchester native, hadn’t been a part of any organized sports team prior to his freshman year at James Wood High School, but one day his next door neighbor talked him into running cross country at school.
At the time, he was a skinny young boy, Rinker said, and his neighbor needed someone to carpool with him to go home from practice in the spring of 1969. Rinker had run just for fun before this, but decided to give it a shot.
“All of the sudden, I got on this team and I found out the harder I worked, the more I wanted it, the better I got,” Rinker said. “It just came down to me and was I going to put in the work and effort and refuse to quit.”
Little did he know, Rinker would turn the sport into a passion and later into a career, coaching cross country and track for more than 40 years, including the final 23 of them at James Madison, his alma mater.
After leading the Dukes to seven Colonial Athletic Association Championships en route to being named the conference’s coach of the year eight times, Rinker announced he was retiring from coaching on Friday.
The decision to retire wasn’t something that was made overnight, but Rinker said he began to realize he wanted to spend more time with his family. His wife, Sue, coaches cross country at nearby Spotswood High School and their son, Mark, had the Rinker’s second grandchild in March.
As a college cross country and track coach, Rinker’s schedule throughout the year was dictated by the season. Cross country practice begins in August, running through mid-November before going directly into indoor track followed by outdoor track in the spring.
When the summertime rolled around after outdoor track’s championship season, Rinker had to dive into recruiting, as well as running different camps, while keeping up with his athlete’s summer training programs.
This busy schedule didn’t leave much time for a lot outside of running and Rinker decided it was time to slow down a little bit.
“I just decided that I wanted to spend some time with family without having the calendar in front of me and the next meet making decisions on what I do,” Rinker said.
Though he’s calling it a career, Rinker’s impact on the Dukes’ distance running program is hard to measure.
JMU director of cross country and track and field Ta’ Frias said her working relationship with Rinker was one of the longest she’s had in collegiate athletics and he’s helped her along the way.
“I think he made a huge impact,” Frias said. “Not only has he made an impact on the program as a whole, but on me as a coach and the dynamic that we’ve had in all of our time working together.”
Frias said Rinker provided alternate perspectives in coaching, providing the good, the bad and the ugly when it was needed.
“I’m going to miss working with him and having him here and his guidance,” Frias said. “I think there was definitely a piece that I felt like will not be there with him not being there, but I also understand why.”
On top of winning seven CAA titles at JMU, including a four-peat from 1999-2002, Rinker’s coaching career spanned three levels of running: high school, junior college and Division I.
His path to coaching, however, was born while at JMU. He enrolled in Harrisonburg as an accounting major before switching it to education after he realized he wanted to break into coaching.
Rinker began his coaching journey at Blacksburg High School, helping create a running dynasty, winning back-to-back girls cross country titles in 1982 and 1983 and claiming the state crown in girls track and field for three years in a row from 1982-1984.
It was after he started receiving recruiting phone calls from college coaches about some of his athletes that Rinker decided he wanted to turn his coaching ability into a career.
From there, he entered the college ranks, coaching at Brevard College, a junior college in North Carolina, for 15 years. Rinker found success there, too, winning three national championships between men’s cross country and outdoor track and field.
Rinker’s teams were also the NJCAA cross country national runners-up five times, three with his women’s team and a pair with the men. He capped his career at Brevard by being inducted into the NJCAA Coaches Hall of Fame in 1999.
When he was hired at JMU in 1999, Rinker found immediate success, winning the men’s and women’s CAA titles that first year and leading the men’s team to a third-place finish at the NCAA regionals, punching its ticket to the NCAA National Championships.
From there, his success grew year after year at JMU, including the seven women’s cross country conference titles and 10 women’s cross country runner-up finishes.
“Dave Rinker has been steadfast and extremely successful in over 20 years of service to the JMU cross country and track & field programs,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said in a statement. “His student-athletes were always highly accomplished academically, striking the perfect balance of maximizing the student-athlete experience at James Madison.”
The longtime coach credited his success at the college ranks to his humble beginnings as a high school cross country coach. He couldn’t recruit his runners there, but he was stuck with who decided to come out to practice.
“I’ve always felt that high school prepared me better for coaching than anything else that I’ve ever done from the standpoint of you have to work with the people that you have,” Rinker said. “So all the lessons learned working with those athletes, trying to inspire and motivate them, those are lifelong lessons that I’ve taken from coaching going up the ladder.”
Through his more than 40 years of coaching, Rinker has almost seen it all on the cross country course or at various tracks, but his career came to a close right where it started.
From the day his neighbor persuaded him to join the James Wood cross country team to changing his major to education to pursue coaching, Rinker’s career came full-circle, retiring at the helm of JMU’s cross country program.
“I owe everything I have to cross country and track and field because without it I probably wouldn’t have gone to Madison,” Rinker said. “I wouldn’t have gotten my job, I wouldn’t have met my wife, I wouldn’t have had the children I have now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.