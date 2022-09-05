When James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio pulled the ball from running back Latrele Palmer early in the first quarter against Middle Tennessee, he followed a pair of Dukes’ tight ends into open space.
First it was redshirt senior tight end Drew Painter, who picked up the linebacker coming off the right edge, clearing room for Centeio to move into the second level of the Blue Raiders’ defense.
After that block, sophomore tight end Zach Horton, who moved from the left side of the formation to the right, picked up the MTSU safety who was crashing down on Centeio, allowing the Dukes’ quarterback to have nothing but green grass in front of him.
The result? A 27-yard gain, the longest rush of the afternoon for Centeio, who led the Dukes with 110 yards on 14 carries.
Later in the game, Horton threw another block for Centeio to follow on the Dukes’ read option, clearing a defender out of the way for a 16-yard gain.
JMU’s tight ends helped pave the way for the Dukes’ ball carriers the entire night, allowing them to rush for 261 yards with seven different players logging a carry in the purple and gold's 44-7 win over MTSU. But the tight ends blocking success helped the Dukes’ zone reads and run-pass option plays turn into long gains.
“I thought the line and tight ends did a good job,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said on Monday during the weekly Sun Belt Conference media availability. “It helps when you run the quarterback a little bit, those are plus-one runs which helps the run game. We had 261 yards rushing, it was a good day.”
Horton’s impressive run blocking didn’t go unnoticed. The Roanoke native was rated the No. 4 run-blocking tight end in college football by Pro Football Focus, receiving an 84.1 grade, after his performance against MTSU.
Painter followed closely behind his teammate, being rated the No. 5 run-blocking tight end by PFF, receiving an 83.5 grade.
But Horton, who played in eight games last season, stood out after graduate student tight end Noah Turner didn’t dress for the Dukes against MTSU.
“Zach Horton is a real physical player,” Cignetti said. “He’s athletic, really doing a good job. [He’s] going to be a good player.”
Carpenter, Kidd Pace Defense In Snaps, Brown Leads Dukes’ Wide Receivers
After JMU lost two interior defensive linemen in the span of a week leading up to the Dukes’ opener against MTSU, there was a question of how the defensive line would hold up over the course of the game.
As it turns out, it went well.
Redshirt sophomore nose guard James Carpenter tied with redshirt senior saftey Sam Kidd for the most snaps played on the defensive side of the ball, being on the field for 48 of the 61 total snaps, according to PFF.
Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Jordan Funk played 24 snaps, while Rutgers transfer defensive tackle Jamree Kromah logged three tackles, a sack and 1.5 tackles for a loss in just 19 plays on the inside of the Dukes’ defensive front.
Another question heading into the game was the Dukes’ inexperienced cornerbacks and how they would stack up against MTSU’s Air Raid offense.
The young cornerbacks only allowed 107 passing yards and a touchdown against MTSU and were paced by redshirt senior Jordan Swann, who played 47 snaps. Redshirt sophomore Xavier Coakley, who recorded a safety, played 38 snaps opposite of Swann.
Freshman cornerback Brent Austin logged the most snaps of any first-year player against the Blue Raiders, playing 34 snaps. The San Bernardino, Calif., native logged two tackles and was targeted once and was given a 69.2 defensive grade by PFF, the third-highest rating of any of JMU’s cornerbacks.
There weren’t as many question marks about JMU’s offensive personnel as the defense heading into the MTSU game.
JMU’s starting offensive line — left tackle Tyshawn Wyatt, left guard Tyler Stephens, center Tanner Morris, right guard Cole Potts and right tackle — all played 82 of the Dukes’ 85 offensive snaps, while the second-team unit played the final three snaps.
Redshirt junior wide receiver Reggie Brown led the Dukes’ route runners with 71 snaps, while redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thornton was on the field for 65 plays.
The Dukes’ deepest position, its running backs, played a balanced number of snaps in the season opener. Graduate student Percy Agyei-Obese logged 32, while Palmer played 26 and redshirt freshman Kaelon Black recorded 20.
