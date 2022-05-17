James Madison redshirt senior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey has entered his name in the transfer portal, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday evening.
Tucker-Dorsey, who was a leader on the defense for the Dukes this past spring, is in the portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.
“JMU nation, I love you!” Tucker-Dorsey wrote in the post. “I will never forget the memories, the highs, the lows, the lessons and the people I have met here. James Madison University is a special place and I was blessed to be a part of it.”
Tucker-Dorsey started all 14 games last season, logging a team-high 116 tackles with nine tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and four interceptions.
The Norfolk native was named First Team All-CAA, HERO Sports FCS Second Team All-American and Stats Perform FCS Third Team All-American after the fall campaign.
Tucker-Dorsey played in the past 38 consecutive games for the Dukes, making 22 starts, dating back to his sophomore season.
