After a standout redshirt freshman season, James Madison wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. entered the transfer portal Wednesday morning, he announced via social media.
“I am truly blessed to have had the opportunity to play at James Madison University,” Wells wrote in his tweet, “I have made memories and bonds that I will cherish for the rest of my life.”
It didn't take long for JMU to add a new wide receiver, as Terrance Greene announced his commitment to the Dukes Wednesday night via social media.
Greene, a Monmouth graduate transfer, isn't a stranger to Bridgeforth Stadium's end zone. When JMU hosted Monmouth in the 2019 FCS playoffs, Greene caught four passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.
Greene has one year of eligibility remaining and will join the Dukes this spring.
The outgoing Wells set three program single-season records – receptions (83), receiving yards (1,250) and touchdowns (15) – this fall.
He ranks third all-time in career receiving touchdowns (21), ninth all-time in career receiving yards (1,853) and ninth all-time in career receptions (116) in just two seasons in Harrisonburg.
Just hours after entering the transfer portal, Wells received offers from multiple Power Five programs, including Miami, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech. He also received an offer from former JMU coach Mike Houston and East Carolina.
The Richmond native logged six games with more than 100 receiving yards, including a career-high 179 yards against Maine. He also recorded five multi-touchdown games, including back-to-back three touchdown games against Towson and Southeastern Louisiana.
Wells was named First Team All-CAA wide receiver and CAA Offensive Player of the Week (Sept. 13) for his play
Wells earned national honors for his play with the Dukes, being named Stats Perform FCS Second Team All-American, HERO Sports FCS Second Team All-American and Freshman All-American.
During his first season as a Duke, Wells caught 33 passes for 603 yards and six touchdowns in the COVID-19 shortened spring season.
With Wells' departure, redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thornton will enter next season as JMU’s leading receiver after posting 83 receptions for 1,097 yards and 13 touchdowns this fall.
Thornton and Wells became the first receiving duo at JMU to each record 1,000 receiving yards in a season.
Wells was a highly decorated high school receiver, being named VHSL 5A First Team All-State, First Team All-Region and First Team All-Conference as a senior at Highland Springs. He helped the Springers to two state championships during his junior and senior seasons.
STAFF ADDITION
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti added Matt Transue as the program's new senior director of football operations on Wednesday afternoon.
Transue brings FBS experience, as he previously worked at Georgia Southern as the director of operations since March 2021, overseeing the daily administrative and operational duties, including team travel.
The Brentwood, California, native also spent five years at Virginia Tech as the assistant director of football operations (2017-2019) and was named the interim director in 2019. Transue was first hired at Virginia Tech as the assistant director of player personnel and recruiting in 2016.
