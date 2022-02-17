James Madison and Miami (OH) agreed to schedule a home-and-home series, according to FBSchedules.com.
The Dukes will travel to face the RedHawks on Sept. 23, 2023 before hosting Miami (OH) on Sept. 26, 2026. It will be the first meetings between the two programs as JMU moves into the FBS in the 2022 season.
Miami (OH) has won its last 12 home games, dating back to the start of the 2019 season.
JMU’s future opponents have been mixed around since announcing it will join the Sun Belt. The Dukes previously had FCS Bucknell slated for the 2023 season, but they have since been removed.
“Let's face it, philosophically going forward, we're going to be playing FBS teams almost every week. We will keep an FCS team on our schedule,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said during the Sun Belt press conference on Feb. 2. “Part of what we’re looking at going forward is which teams we decide aren’t good fits for us and releasing those and the games that we will keep.”
The Dukes are currently scheduled to host Middle Tennessee and Norfolk State, while traveling to Louisville next season.
The RedHawks are the lone team on the schedule for the 2023 season as of now and JMU has Miami (OH) and a trip to Liberty scheduled for the 2026 campaign.
JMU also has two games on the slate for 2024 and four games scheduled for 2025, including a trip to Virginia Tech on Sept. 20.
