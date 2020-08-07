There will be no fall football at James Madison after all.
On Friday, JMU announced it had suspended its season.
That decision came less than 24 hours after the Daily News-Record first reported on Thursday the program opted not to open training camp on Friday as originally planned due to the changing developments on the national scene.
Citing the same reasons in its announcement Friday, JMU ultimately decided to pull the plug because of “the impending postponement of the NCAA FCS Championship.”
Over the last month, the Dukes had tried to forge forward with an independent fall schedules after their league, the Colonial Athletic Association, decided not to do so. JMU all along maintained that as long the NCAA planned to hold FCS postseason competition in the fall then it would try to play fall football.
Earlier Friday, the Big Sky Conference and Pioneer League officially announced its respective leagues wouldn’t have a fall season, which dropped the FCS below the 50 percent threshold of participating playoff-eligible teams required by the NCAA in order for it to sponsor a fall championship.
As part of its announcement Friday afternoon, JMU said its department plans to collaborate with the CAA and the NCAA to explore a competitive spring football season.
The next step for players in the program is unclear. According to Dukes assistant athletic director Kevin Warner, JMU is expecting guidance from the NCAA shortly on training guidelines for athletes once a season is suspended.
Players have been on campus since July 6 and have gone through summer strength and conditioning workouts in preparation for a potential fall campaign.
Warner said JMU’s announcement only applies to football at this point, so other fall sports teams – men’s soccer, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball – remain on track for now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.