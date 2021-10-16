RICHMOND – The long plays James Madison tallied on Saturday should rightfully encourage the Dukes.
Wide receiver Kris Thornton’s outstretched diving grab went for 49 yards, and wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. registered a 47-yard snag as part of a 6-catch, 125-yard performance during JMU’s 19-3 win over Richmond at Robins Stadium.
“We work a lot on catching deep balls and everything was clicking,” Wells Jr. said. “We had the looks that we wanted and we’d seen that they’ll bite on certain routes and that it’ll open things up for somebody else. And that’s basically what we were doing and we practiced it this week.”
Running back Percy Agyei-Obese had a long run of 21 yards and Thornton added a run for 19 yards. The only touchdown of the contest came when quarterback Cole Johnson found running back Solomon Vanhorse for a 25-yard score.
But because those dynamic catches and runs only led to 19 points throughout the game, the Dukes left the capital city wanting to correct a troubling trend – their struggling red-zone offense.
JMU had four red-zone opportunities against the Spiders, and had to settle for four field goals. Kicker Ethan Ratke booted all four tries through the uprights and the Dukes’ smothering defense stymied Richmond, so Saturday’s rivalry bout was never in jeopardy, but finishing series with field goals instead of touchdowns is not preferred.
“Offense came out with a little bit of rhythm early in the game,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said, “and made enough plays. Then, squandered a lot of opportunities.”
This season, the Dukes are scoring touchdowns on only 51% of its red-zone trips, which is down from the last two campaigns. This past spring, they scored touchdowns in the red zone in 60% of their opportunities, and in 2019 – Cignetti’s first season at the helm when JMU reached the FCS national championship game – it found the end zone in 67% of its red-zone chances.
Last week in its home loss to Villanova, one fourth-quarter drive for the Dukes stalled at the VU 10-yard line and another stalled at the VU 19.
Saturday’s four series were halted at the Richmond 6, 15, 8 and 9-yard lines.
“I’m going to have to go back and look at the tape,” Cignetti said when asked about what he’s seeing from the Dukes when they get inside their opponent’s 20, “but number one in the red area, if you can run the ball consistently it really helps.”
JMU averaged only 2.9 yards per carry against the Spiders and Richmond coach Russ Huesman said the Dukes couldn’t run it well.
“Most of their run game was stuffed other than if we missed a tackle for the most part,” Huesman said, “so I’m giving our guys a lot of credit and they didn’t block us very well.”
Cignetti said: “A lot of teams that have running quarterbacks do really well in the red zone because they’re all plus one in runs, but I wouldn’t classify Cole as a running quarterback.”
Wells Jr. said it was also tougher to score through the air in the red zone because of what Richmond was doing on defense.
“They were playing zone a lot in the red zone,” Wells Jr. said, “and it was kind of hard to get our one-on-one matchups.”
