Even though James Madison could go the whole spring without hosting a conference game, the Dukes are in play to be home during the FCS playoffs.
On Thursday, the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee announced 14 predetermined preliminary round sites for this year’s tournament.
The list includes JMU’s Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.
Eight of the 14 sites will be chosen to host first-round contests and 12 of the 14 are in contention to host quarterfinal and semifinal games.
Earlier this week, the Daily News-Record initially reported the NCAA was accepting bids through Monday from schools to host postseason games, and that the subdivision would utilize predetermined sites this spring due to coronavirus health and safety protocols. Chad Tolliver, the associate director of championships for the NCAA, told the DN-R postseason hosts need two to three weeks of extra preparation time to get CLIA certified and have all of the testing and logistical necessities in place.
In addition to JMU, three other Colonial Athletic Association programs, Delaware, Maine and Villanova were on the list of potential first-round sites. The other 10 possibilities are Eastern Washington, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Missouri State, Murray State, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Sam Houston State, South Dakota State and Weber State.
Marlowe Inks With Lions
Former James Madison standout Dean Marlowe signed a free agent contract with the Detroit Lions, the team announced on Thursday.
Marlowe spent the last three seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He helped Buffalo reach the AFC Championship Game this past season, appearing in 18 games across the regular season and playoffs. He tallied 22 tackles and two tackles for loss to go along with three pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery while playing some on defense and plenty on special teams.
