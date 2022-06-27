When EA Sports’ newest NCAA College Football video game releases, Bridgeforth Stadium is going to look and sound realistic.
With a targeted release date of next summer, according to Matt Brown of the Extra Points newsletter, the video game developer has been collecting audio and video assets from schools to use in the latest edition of the game, including James Madison.
JMU sent five songs to EA Sports; the fight song, “Get It On,” “Start Wearing Purple,” “All We Do Is Win,” and the JMU Alma Mater, according to Kevin Warner, JMU associate athletic director for communications.
“To EA Sports’ credit, they’re working very hard to capture the specific game day feel of each venue,” Warner said.
The Dukes also sent a few video board and public address announcing prompts for the game, including one for first downs, the “J-M-U Dukes” cheer and the AC/DC song Hells Bells for third downs.
