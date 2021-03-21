James Madison entered the weekend as one of the nation’s most efficient offensive clubs, and throughout the Dukes’ three-game weekend set with visiting East Carolina, they swung like it.
JMU finished off a non-conference sweep of the Pirates with a 7-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg.
Logan Newton went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run batted in for the Dukes, who won their ninth straight game to begin the campaign. Michelle Sullivan was 2-for-2 and drove in a pair as JMU continued its offensive barrage.
The Dukes are averaging 8.5 runs per game and boasting a team batting average of .341.
They began the weekend strong while picking up 9-1 and 6-3 victories against their foes from the American Athletic Conference in a Saturday doubleheader. For the weekend, Newton racked up four hits, including a home run, and drew three walks. But she was hardly alone in swinging a hot bat for JMU.
Madison Naujokas, Sara Jubas and Hannah Shifflett all went deep for the Dukes over the course of the weekend, with Naujokas homering twice in Game 1 of the series. In all, JMU tallied nine extra base hits for the series.
They’ve outscored opponents 77-13 so far this season, and Page County High School alum Kate Gordon is hitting .345 with four homers and nine RBIs through the nine games.
The Dukes pitching also continued to excel. Alexis Bermudez picked up the win for JMU on Sunday, throwing five innings in relief as she and freshman Alissa Humphrey split duties in the circle throughout the weekend.
Humphrey improved to 5-0 for the season in the series opener, pitching a complete game while allowing just one run. Humphrey also picked up a save in the second game Saturday with Bermudez getting the start and the victory in the absence of reigning Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year Odicci Alexander, who is nursing an injury.
JMU is scheduled to open CAA play next weekend at Elon. The Dukes and Phoenix will play at noon on Saturday before a doubleheader on Sunday.
