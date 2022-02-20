After hitting perhaps the lowest point in what could end up the worst James Madison season in nearly 20 years, JMU came back with an impassioned response Sunday with a 73-51 victory against UNC Wilmington in Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball action in Harrisonburg.
JMU got a 21-point effort from Kiki Jefferson, who heard some of the harshest words of her career from Dukes coach Sean O’Regan following Thursday’s loss to College of Charleston. JMU squandered a 20-point second half lead to the Cougars in that one to lose their third straight.
“He put a big ol’ heart on the board,” Jefferson said. “Playing with our heart. He made comments like they out worked us. They outplayed us and you don’t want to hear that. You want to put everything you have out on the court and I think we did that today.”
The Dukes will need to play well over their final four games to avoid their first losing season since 2003-04, the second season under O’Regan’s predecessor and incoming JMU Hall of Famer Kenny Brooks.
The Seahawks (3-21, 0-14 CAA) have issues of their own — head coach Karen Barefoot was let go earlier in the week with assistant Tina Martin taking over in the interim — but at this point JMU (12-13, 8-6 CAA) can’t take any victory for granted.
Now the question is whether the Dukes can make it a turning point with two starters, Peyton McDaniel and Claire Neff, still out for the season with injuries.
“I had a tough 48 hours,” O’Regan said. “But we played pretty well at Drexel and were up 20 on Charleston, so there is some good. There’s buy in. I think everything is a one-game season. I think they are starting to get how hard you have to play against any team they play. If they get it now and it took this long, at least they got it.”
Madison Green added 15 points for the Dukes and Steph Ouderkirk had 10 off the bench. In addition to her scoring, Jefferson grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists. Dejah Carter scored 14 points to lead the way for UNCW.
James Madison guard Kiki Jefferson (30) looks for an opening around UNC Wilmington guard Mary McMillan (3) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
James Madison forward Annalicia Goodman (14) and guard Jaylin Carodine (2) go for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against UNC Wilmington in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
UNC Wilmington forward Micah Hoggatt (25) fends off James Madison guard Jaylin Carodine (2) as she looks for an opening under the basket during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
UNC Wilmington center Asia Henderson (42) loses control of the ball between James Madison forward Annalicia Goodman (14) and guard Jamia Hazell (25) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
James Madison guard Jamia Hazell (25) goes up for a shot between UNC Wilmington forward Dejah Carter (14) and guard Rinnah Green (10) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
James Madison guard Kiki Jefferson (30) looks for an opening around UNC Wilmington guard Mary McMillan (3) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
James Madison forward Annalicia Goodman (14) gets fouled by UNC Wilmington forward Dejah Carter (14) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
James Madison forward Annalicia Goodman (14) and guard Jaylin Carodine (2) go for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against UNC Wilmington in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
UNC Wilmington guard Carrie Gross (13) tries to drive around James Madison guard Kiki Jefferson (30) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
UNC Wilmington guard Mary McMillan (3) tries to drive around James Madison guard Jaylin Carodine (2) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
UNC Wilmington forward Micah Hoggatt (25) fends off James Madison guard Jaylin Carodine (2) as she looks for an opening under the basket during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
James Madison guard Kiki Jefferson (30) takes a shot over UNC Wilmington guard Allie Best (2) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
James Madison forward Steph Ouderkirk (33) tries to drive around UNC Wilmington guard Carrie Gross (13) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
James Madison head coach Sean O'Regan cheers on his team during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against UNC Wilmington in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
UNC Wilmington center Asia Henderson (42) loses control of the ball between James Madison forward Annalicia Goodman (14) and guard Jamia Hazell (25) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
James Madison guard Jaylin Carodine (2) takes a shot around UNC Wilmington center Asia Henderson (42) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
UNC Wilmington guard Selma Eklund (4) drives around James Madison guard Madison Green (4) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
UNC Wilmington interim head coach Tina Martin watches her team from their bench during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
James Madison guard Kiki Jefferson (30) takes a shot on UNC Wilmington guard Carrie Gross (13) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
James Madison guard Kiki Jefferson (30) goes up for a three-pointer against UNC Wilmington guard Jayde Gamble (1) during the second half of Sunday's game.
James Madison guard Kiki Jefferson (30) gets fouled by UNC Wilmington guard Carrie Gross (13) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
James Madison guard Madison Green (4) looks for an open teammate against UNC Wilmington during the second half of Sunday's game in Harrisonburg.
James Madison forward Annalicia Goodman (14) takes a shot around UNC Wilmington guard Evan Miller (22) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
James Madison guard Kiki Jefferson (30) fends off UNC Wilmington guard Carrie Gross (13) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
James Madison forward Steph Ouderkirk (33) looks for a route out of UNC Wilmington defense during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
James Madison guard Jamia Hazell (25) goes up for a shot between UNC Wilmington forward Dejah Carter (14) and guard Rinnah Green (10) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
Jefferson responded to one of her toughest games with a hot start for the Dukes. The third-year forward from Lancaster, Penn., knocked down her two 3-point attempts and was already in double figures just a couple of minutes into the second period.
Meanwhile, JMU was controlling the game with their defense and rebounding and opened up a 26-11 lead with five minutes to go in the first half. Soon, even with Jefferson earning a breather on the bench, the Dukes had stretched the lead to 19 points.
That was thanks in large part to another excellent shooting first half from Green, who nailed her first four attempts from deep. At the half, JMU was leading 38-21.
After failing to keep their foot on the gas during the collapse against Charleston, the Dukes opened the second half with eight straight points to go ahead by 25.
Unlike Thursday, JMU never really let the Seahawks chip away, closing out a wire-to-wire victory that was never in doubt.
“Our leadership was on it today,” O’Regan said. “Everybody was on it today and I’m proud of the effort. We’ve got to keep our minds right and finish strong here.”
