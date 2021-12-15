Scoring drives shouldn’t necessarily be demoralizing, especially for an underdog on the road.
But as James Madison’s opponents have experienced during the Dukes’ first two FCS Playoff games, settling for a field goal can set an ominous tone.
Four times in playoff games against Southeastern Louisiana and Montana, JMU (12-1) has allowed drives of more than 40 yards, but ultimately buckled down to hold the teams to three points. More often than not, the Dukes offense has quickly answered with a touchdown of its own.
“Having an offense like we do is a blessing,” JMU linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey said. “Especially as a defense where we can make mistakes and they can save us and we’ll pick them up when stuff isn’t going their way.”
Neither side has had to bail the other out too often. JMU ranks No. 12 in FCS in total offense and No. 5 in total defense. But simply put, trading three points for seven against a team such as James Madison is no way to gain momentum.
During the Dukes’ 59-20 victory against Southeastern Louisiana, which entered the game with the nation’s most productive offense, the Lions opened the game with an eight-play 52-yard possession, but settled for a field goal. JMU had a lead less than two minutes later.
In total, SLU produced 439 yards of offense and 20 first downs, but only crossed the goal line twice. Last Friday during the quarterfinals, Montana also moved the chains 20 times, but could only muster a pair of field goals.
“To hold a Montana team to six points, in general, is pretty amazing,” JMU quarterback Cole Johnson said. “But we kind of feed off each other’s energy. They make a big play, a turnover or a stop on fourth down or limiting them to a field goal, that’s huge for us. We feel like we can go back out there and score points and it puts us in a better position.”
JMU can understand the frustration of a third-down stop in the opponent’s territory. For the season, the Dukes have 30 touchdowns in 58 red zone opportunities and struggled to get seven points in the red zone during a stretch of the regular season was a major talking point.
But in recent weeks, the Dukes have consistently put together quick scoring drives. In the playoffs, JMU’s offense has produced six touchdowns of 35 yards or more.
“As a team, we work really well together kind of feeding off the energy,” Johnson said. “You guys make a play, and we’ll try to score a touchdown off of that. I think it’s huge.”
North Dakota State, the Dukes’ opponent Friday night in the FCS semifinals, has scored touchdowns on 68 percent of its red zone appearances this season and went 4-for-4 on Saturday in a quarterfinal victory against East Tennessee State.
“They are who they are, we respect them a lot,” Tucker-Dorsey said of the Bison. “It’s going to be a good one.”
