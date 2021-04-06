Kate Gordon’s walk-off grand slam and Alissa Humphrey’s no-hitter highlighted James Madison’s non-conference doubleheader softball sweep of in-state foe Radford on Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg.
With Game 1 knotted 2-2 and the bases loaded in the bottom of seventh, Gordon slugged the first pitch over the left-center field fence to give the Dukes a 6-2 win over the visiting Highlanders. Gordon, a Page County High School graduate, scored two runs in the victory. Madison Naujokas’ RBI double sent Gordon home to even the score in the sixth inning.
In Game 2, Humphrey tossed seven scoreless, hitless frames while punching out 10 Radford hitters to lead JMU in a 3-0 victory. Humphrey is 7-0 with 78 strikeouts and a .88 ERA this spring.
Sara Jubas was 1-for-3 with a homer and two runs scored in support of Humphrey.
With the pair of wins, the Dukes improved to 16-1 overall while the Highlanders fell to 12-20 this season. JMU standout Odicci Alexander has not pitched or played in a game since March 12 for unannounced reasons.
In other local sports Tuesday:
College Softball
Virginia Wesleyan 7, Bridgewater 6: In Norfolk, Virginia Wesleyan swept an Old Dominion Athletic Conference doubleheader from Bridgewater College, knocking off the Eagles 2-1 in Game 1 and 7-6 in Game 2.
With the win, the Marlins (23-3-1, 7-1 ODAC) moved atop the league standings while BC (9-3, 6-2) fell behind.
Virginia Wesleyan captured the opener in walk-off fashion when Katelyn Biando singled home the winning run the bottom of the eighth. BC got its lone run in the opening frame on Turner Ashby product Torie Shifflett’s RBI single.
In the second contest, a four-run fourth inning gave the Eagles a 4-3 lead, but Virginia Wesleyan rallied by putting up three runs in the sixth. Ex-Broadway standout Sarah Wimer belted a three-run homer in the loss for BC.
Randolph-Macon 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: In Old Dominion Athletic Conference play, Eastern Mennonite dropped both games of its twinbill at Randolph-Macon. The Yellow Jackets took the first game 2-1 and the second game 3-0.
The Royals (1-9, 0-6 ODAC) mustered just five hits across the two contests. Randolph-Macon improved to 7-3-1 overall and 3-2 in league action.
JMU-UNCW Postponed
James Madison’s baseball series for this weekend with UNC Wilmington was postponed on Tuesday, due to coronavirus issues within the Dukes’ program, the school announced.
JMU is 5-7 overall and 2-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association after taking two of three from College of Charleston last weekend.
The Dukes had players honored by the CAA on Tuesday: redshirt senior Fox Semones is the Player of the Week while Chase DeLauter is the Newcomer of the Week. DeLauter is eligible for the newcomer honor since he didn’t finish out his freshman year in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Prep Golf
Jackson Taylor shot a 79 to earn low-medalist honors and lead Madison County to the team title at the Bull Run District golf championships on Tuesday at Spotswood Country Club in Harrisonburg.
The Mountaineers shot a 344 as a team to earn first in the event with East Rockingham (377) coming in second. Both teams qualify for next week’s Region 2B tournament.
Matthew Johnson (81) and Chase Clem (87) both had impressive performances for the Eagles and earned first-team all-district honors in the process. Abbi Green shot a 103 for East Rock while Isaac Kriel finished with a 106.
Women’s Soccer
Bridgewater 2, Shenandoah 0: Alicia Keo and Katelyn Seagraves had goals as Bridgewater beat Shenandoah 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament in women's soccer. The Eagles improved to 9-1 as goalie Sydney Davis (7-1) had five saves in the shutout. BC is slated to host Roanoke on Friday in a semifinal contest; the Eagles won 2-1 at Roanoke in regular-season action.
Field Hockey
Washington and Lee 6, Bridgewater 0: The Eagles were out-shot 33-6 and lost 6-0 to Washington and Lee in ODAC field hockey. BC is 3-4, 3-4 while the Generals are 7-1, 7-1.
Eastern Mennonite 3, Sweet Briar 0: Visiting Eastern Mennonite got goals from Morgan Tricarico, Ashley Maldonado and Brandy Troutman and won 3-0 over Sweet Briar. EMU is 3-3, 3-3 while the Vixens fall to 1-3, 1-3.
Women’s Volleyball
Southern Virginia 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Tori Wigley (East Rockingham) had 20 assists for host Eastern Mennonite but the Royals lost 25-21, 25-13, 25-18 to Southern Virginia in college volleyball. Hannah Johnson (Wilson Memorial) had nine kills for the Royals. EMU is 3-5 overall.
JMU Soccer
The James Madison men’s soccer team is ranked No. 21 in the United Soccer Coaches’ poll this week. The Dukes host North Carolina Wilmington on Friday on Senior Day.
BC Football
Isaiah Farmer and Freddie Watkins of Bridgewater College football have been named to the D3football.com national team of the week after the Eagles won the season finale on Saturday at Shenandoah. Farmer is a sophomore linebacker and Watkins is a freshman holder.
BC Basketball
Bridgewater College’s Ahlia Moone and Jada Gross were named to the all-ODAC women’s basketball team for the 2021 season. Moone is a senior and Gross is a freshman.
State Basketball
Flo Thamba started for Baylor and had three points and six rebounds in the 86-70 win over Gonzaga for the NCAA title on Monday. He went to high school at Mountain Mission in southwest Virginia, in Grundy.
Zach Loveday played one minute for Baylor off the bench. He went to Huntington Prep in West Virginia. Jerome Tang, Associate Head Coach for Baylor, is a former prep coach and pastor. One of his players at the high school level was Tim Mayes - who went on to play at the University of Richmond.
