It may be too early to call it a turning point for James Madison, but for 40 minutes on Sunday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, the Dukes looked as good as they had in two months, taking down Elon 67-54.
Kiki Jefferson led JMU all around with 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and Rayne Tucker and Jamia Hazell also scored 14 each. Tucker added seven boards while Hazell finished with five assists. Evonna McGill had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for Elon.
It was JMU’s most complete effort since blowing out rival George Mason here in early December, and the first time the Dukes completed a weekend sweep since Colonial Athletic Association play began. After suffering a 22-point loss to the same Elon team earlier this season, JMU flipped the script and stayed in contention for a fourth straight regular-season CAA title.
“I think we approached this week fearlessly,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “It wasn’t like ‘Oh, I don’t want to lose the second one.’ No, it was like let’s go play and let’s go take this thing. I did feel a confidence from them.”
The Dukes (10-6, 6-3) and Phoenix (7-7, 3-5) met for the fourth time this season after the ever-changing COVID-19 era schedule left both teams with open dates this weekend. The squads split two games at Elon in January and JMU took the third contest in Harrisonburg on Saturday. But heading into Super Bowl Sunday, the Dukes were still looking to win two games in as many days for the first time this season.
This time they wouldn’t be denied.
Hazell was on fire to start the game, scoring seven points in the opening quarter. Meanwhile Jefferson, who played a lot in the post a day earlier, was handling the ball and distributing assists like Magic Johnson. After drawing in the defense then dishing one off to fellow sophomore Tucker for an easy layup, JMU opened up a 13-point lead midway through the second period.
“I’m just filling whatever role is needed,” Jefferson said. “Whatever the team needs I’m happy to do it. I’ve always been a guard. When I was growing up I was small, but then I hit a growth spurt. Now I’m a post player who can dribble.”
Tucker wasn’t through converting on those good looks while the JMU defense also came to play, limiting the Phoenix to 35 percent shooting. By halftime, the Dukes were leading 35-19.
The defensive intensity continued into the second half and JMU held a comfortable 23-point lead in the fourth quarter. Elon managed to make the score look more respectable late, but the outcome was never in doubt.
JMU is scheduled to play at Towson on Wednesday. The Tigers are 4-1 in CAA play and haven’t lost since the Dukes rallied from 15 down to beat them on Jan. 3.
“Like we always say about a win, we are going to celebrate it tonight, but we have another game on Wednesday,” Jefferson said. “But it’s good to leave the weekend 2-0.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.