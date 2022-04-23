James Madison knows what it has in sixth-year running back Percy Agyei-Obese and the FCS All-American from Frederick, Md., hasn’t exactly been battling for playing time this spring.
But it certainly meant a lot to the Dukes’ players and coaches to see Agyei-Obese out there in something resembling a real contest Saturday as JMU hosted its 2022 spring game ahead of the program’s jump to the FBS level and the Sun Belt Conference.
“He had a stretch there in spring when he was really running with reckless abandon and he looked great,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “Then we pulled back on him a little bit in the scrimmages, so he got a few touches today and he looked like the old Percy in the practices.”
Agyei-Obese missed all but four games last fall and hadn’t played since Oct. 23 at Delaware. Saturday, he was productive on a handful of carries, and most importantly, had no injury issues as JMU wrapped up spring ball.
The Dukes should be loaded at running back as it joins the Sun Belt. AJ Davis transferred into JMU as a former four-star recruit who started several games at Pitt while Latrele Palmer, Solomon Vanhorse and Austin Douglas all return to add depth.
But Saturday made it clear that Agyei-Obese remains the leader of the running-back unit. His return to the field both commands the respect of his teammates and inspires confidence for the Dukes as they move up.
“Percy’s back. Percy’s back,” veteran JMU linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey said. “He’s locked in and focused. He’s running hard and looking good. You can just see he has a different mentality. It’s good to see him getting back in his bag and I’m really excited for him.”
And as he prepares for what could be his first full season season since 2019 when he carried for 1,216 yards and 19 touchdowns, Agyei-Obese has an opportunity to become one of the most decorated backs in JMU history.
He enters the fall ranked in the program’s top 10 in rushing yards (2,595), attempts (535) and rushing touchdowns (31), with his spots on those lists likely to move up. But teammates point to his leadership as much as his ability to move the ball down the field as a major reason why he’s crucial to JMU’s success in its debut Sun Belt season.
“He’s very outspoken,” wide receiver Reggie Brown said. “He’s a leader and he’s going to get on you if you are doing good or doing bad. He brings a lot of motivation and energy for everybody.”
