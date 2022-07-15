On pace to break a program record, James Madison continued to see a rise in football ticket sales as the calendar turned to July. But the Dukes also lagged a bit behind some of their new league rivals in the Sun Belt Conference.
As of Tuesday, JMU had sold more than 7,300 season tickets for its debut season in the Sun Belt. The Dukes, longtime members of the Colonial Athletic Association, are making the transition from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision.
While the Dukes have easily led the CAA in attendance in recent years with multiple sellouts at Bridgeforth Stadium, which seats 24,877, JMU’s record for season tickets sold in a single year is 7,500. The school remains on track to easily surpass that total.
“We are currently at 7,368 season tickets sold,” JMU assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner said earlier this week. “Last year, we sold 6,853 season tickets total. From a year-to-date comparison, we are 938 season tickets ahead of this point last year.”
That’s a 14.5 percent increase from July of 2021. Single-game tickets also went on sale at the start of July, with the Dukes seeing a massive increase in that category over a year ago.
“We have sold 8,708 single-game tickets,” Warner said, "with the Family Weekend game versus Texas State being the biggest seller. That’s up over 46 percent from this time last year.”
JMU has also sold out of all club seats both single-game and season tickets. The club area seats 1,000. Season tickets and single game purchases remain available in other parts of Bridgeforth Stadium.
The Dukes open the season at home Sept. 3 against Middle Tennessee State, a 6 p.m. kickoff for their FBS debut. JMU plays host to Norfolk State the following weekend. The Family Weekend game against Texas State is set for Oct. 1 with Marshall visiting Harrisonburg for homecoming on Oct. 22. Online reservation sites indicated several Harrisonburg hotels were already sold out for those dates.
The JMU schedule also features home games against Georgia State (Nov. 19) and Coastal Carolina (Nov. 26).
Even with a sharp increase in sales, JMU is far from the leader in its new conference. Appalachian State, which plays host to the Dukes on Sept. 24, announced in late June it had sold more than 10,000 season tickets for the first time in school history.
The Mountaineers Kidd Brewer Stadium seats approximately 30,000.
“The passion, excitement and energy for App State Football is at an all-time high,” Appalachian State athletic director Doug Gillin told media outlets. “The people of App Nation continue to show up in record numbers, and we are thankful for our fans’ commitment that seems to get stronger by the day. After breaking the all-time school and Sun Belt season attendance records last season and with exciting opponents coming to Kidd Brewer Stadium this fall, the momentum for this program is amazing.”
Old Dominion, which like JMU is moving into the Sun Belt this season, has also topped 10,000 season tickets sold according to an ODU athletics employee. The Monarchs think they could approach 15,000 season tickets sold before the start of the season. ODU’s S.B. Ballard Stadium seats 22,000.
ODU and Appalachian State have seen some benefit from getting in-state programs from the ACC to visit this season. The Monarchs open the season Sept. 2 at home against Virginia Tech while Appalachian State plays host to North Carolina the following afternoon.
