James Madison’s tight ends have been productive in the past and this season looks to be no different as the Dukes returned two of their top three in the position.
Not only are the tight ends able to create offense, but they’ll also be key in the Dukes’ run game this season.
Here’s a look at the tight ends:
RETURNING PLAYERS
Noah Turner, Grad.
Drew Painter, R-Sr.
Kelly Mitchell, R-So.
Zach Horton, So.
Matt Binkowski, R-Fr.
KEY NEWCOMERS
Cooper Thunell, R-Fr.
KEY LOSSES
Clayton Cheatham
Past Position Success
This time last season, JMU unveiled a three tight end formation, utilizing Noah Tuner, Drew Painter and Clayton Cheatham at the same time.
The formation was an effort to help the Dukes run the ball, but at the same time Dukes offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan said he wanted to involve the tight ends in the passing game, too.
JMU’s trio of tight ends accounted for 187 receiving yards on 17 receptions and a touchdown, led by Cheatham’s 10 catches for 78 yards and the score.
The Mechanicsville, Va., native is gone, but Turner and Painter returned for their final seasons with the Dukes.
What To Watch
The Dukes have to replace Cheatham’s production, but their pair of older tight ends are primed to pick up the missing piece.
Painter was the second-leading tight end for the Dukes last season with four catches for 57 yards, including a season-long 27 yard reception.
Turner began his career at North Carolina and is set for his seventh season in college football after redshirting in 2016 and missing the 2017 season due to injury. He started seven games in his two seasons with JMU, logging 11 receptions for 129 yards.
The third tight end will be something else to keep an eye on if the Dukes elect to return to the three-tight end formation with the depth they have at running back.
Kelly Mitchell, who’s appeared in 13 games in his first two seasons, could be a potential fit in that spot for JMU.
Outlook
JMU’s tight ends will be an interesting thing to watch this spring to see how the Dukes will structure their offense for the fall.
The Dukes could use the three tight end formation this spring, allowing for the opportunity to block more and open holes for the deep running back room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.