The spring season opening opponent will be a familiar one for James Madison.
According to sources, the Dukes will kick off their campaign against Morehead State on Feb. 20 at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.
JMU and Morehead State have played nine times before, and opened against each other in 2016 and 2015. The Dukes won the games, 80-7 and 56-7, respectively.
The addition of Morehead State to the schedule secures JMU two non-league dates, which is the full amount of non-conference contests allowed for members of the Colonial Athletic Association by the league.
The Daily News-Record reported earlier this month JMU would host Robert Morris on Feb. 27.
