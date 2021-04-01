The resume is good enough to those who matter most.
James Madison is No. 1 in the FCS Playoff Committee Rankings, released by the NCAA Thursday night during the Kentucky-Mississippi State baseball game on ESPNU.
Thursday’s release is the first and only rankings the committee will make public before the April 18 reveal of the 16-team playoff field.
The Dukes are 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association, but currently have no more regular-season games scheduled because this Saturday’s game at Richmond was postponed due to coronavirus issues in the Spiders’ program and their April 10 contest against Elon was postponed because of virus problems with the Phoenix.
JMU is actively searching for opponents to match up with on April 10 and April 17.
Fellow CAA member Delaware is ranked No. 7 by the committee and in-state upstart VMI is in at No. 8.
The rest of the Top 10 is as followed: No. 2 North Dakota State, No. 3 South Dakota State, No. 4 Sam Houston State, No. 5 North Dakota, No. 6 Weber State, No. 9 UC Davis and No. 10 Murray State.
