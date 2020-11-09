CHARLOTTESVILLE – Six contests into their lone season with Virginia, D’Angelo Amos and Adeeb Atariwa, at the very least, have demonstrated they belong.
Those two graduate transfers from James Madison are thriving in the Power Five.
“It’s played out pretty much in that way,” Amos said Monday. “I came in and started a few games, and I feel like I’ve contributed in a positive way to the team both on special teams and defense.”
Said Atariwa: “I obviously thought there was a role for me to fill. I came here knowing my skill and knowing what I could do, what I could provide and I came ready to provide any role they wanted me to fill. And thankfully to this point, it’s become a role where I’ve started in two games so far, which is nice, and I plan on continuing to do that.”
In UVa’s 44-41 take down of then-No. 15 North Carolina on Oct. 31, Amos and Atariwa started in the same game for the first time as members of the Cavaliers. UVa plays next this Saturday at home against Louisville after the meeting was pushed back a week due to COVID-19 concerns with the Louisville program.
Amos, who has earned three starts with UVa, has seen his reps increase recently due to starting free safety Joey Blount’s injury. Atariwa is now listed atop the depth chart at left defensive end.
The pair of ex-Dukes said they’ve each improved since making the move from the FCS to the FBS in August.
UVa’s fourth-leading tackler is Amos with 36. He picked off a pass in the team’s season-opening win over Duke, blocked a kick at Miami and tallied eight tackles in the win against UNC.
“I would say the knowledge of the game, a little bit more,” Amos said about how he’s upgraded his play. “I feel like I knew a bit about football, but when you hop into a different system and you play teams you haven’t played before in four years, it’s a little bit different.
“At JMU, of course, I played all those teams. I constantly played them. I knew what was coming, but now it was starting from ground zero. I didn’t know anything about [UVa’s] system or what they like to do for the most part. You go into a little more detail, so I feel like it’s improved, my knowledge of the game, especially going against different teams. And my learning curve, being able to learn this system as fast as I did, it surprised me. It definitely surprised me.”
When Amos decided to leave JMU, he said he wanted to better his chances for a pro career by the time the NFL Draft rolls around in the spring. On Monday, he said those opportunities are likely greater now, having adapted to playing within UVa’s multiple, intricate scheme.
“And I know one of the big questions for NFL scouts and teams is, ‘Can you play with the elite?’” he said. “And I feel like coming here and learning this system as fast as I did, definitely proves there is opportunity to show I can do this.”
Atariwa has six tackles and a sack while adjusting from the nose tackle spot he filled in JMU’s four-down defense to the end position he’s playing now on the Cavaliers’ three-man front.
“I like it a lot,” Atariwa said. “I’ve played almost all across the defensive line, which is fun.”
“… And kind of like D’Angelo said, just football knowledge. You get accustomed to playing the same teams that we did for four years [with JMU], but I’ve learned a lot more in terms of scheme and stuff like that from film study from playing different people.”
UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall said the former JMU standouts are 'vital' to the Cavaliers.
“We would really be hurting without them at those two positions with limited depth,” he said.
Amos and Atariwa said they still keep in touch with their ex-JMU teammates regularly. Atariwa said he speaks often with Dukes defensive linemen Jalen Green, Mike Greene and Isaac Ukwu as well as offensive tackle Raymond Gillespie.
“I miss them a lot,” Atariwa said. “But they’re doing well and have been practicing and they say it’s going well.”
VT Looks For Consistency
On the heels of its loss to Liberty this past Saturday, Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said he needs his team to play with more consistency.
The Hokies are 4-3, but have lost two of their last three games and host No. 9 Miami on Saturday.
“We elongated our meetings,” Fuente said Monday. “Obviously one of the things we’re trying to get emphasized is becoming more consistent. If you just watch us play on both sides of the ball and just go through the film, we just seem to be a very inconsistent football team. We’ve got to get our execution level higher, so we spent more time in the meeting room yesterday than normal.”
Kickoff on Saturday against the Hurricanes is set for noon.
Herbert’s Status Unknown
A hamstring issue has Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert’s status unknown for Saturday’s game against Miami.
“I don’t know if he’ll be available or not,” Fuente said. “I didn’t know last week. We’ll see how it goes and see how he feels. If he can go, he’ll go. If he can’t, he won’t.”
Herbert suited up and fielded a first-quarter kickoff against Liberty, but was unable to play afterward. He has 803 rushing yards to go along with six rushing touchdowns in seven games this year.
