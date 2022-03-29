As Fenwick Trimble stood in the on-deck circle in the bottom of the 11th inning, he tried to block out the “noise” from calls at the plate that weren’t going the Dukes’ way late in the game.
The strike zone wasn’t the kindest to James Madison as the outside corner was being given to the Longwood pitchers. Redshirt junior Carson Bell singled ahead of Trimble, bringing an opportunity to win the game to the freshman outfielder’s bat.
When Trimble made the short walk to the batter’s box, he was determined to end the game on the cold night.
“I was like ‘All right, it’s time, let’s get him in,’” Trimble recalled.
The Virginia Beach, Va., native backed up his thought with a double to the left field gap, scoring Bell from first and propelling JMU to a 7-6 non-conference win in 11 innings on Tuesday night at Veterans Memorial Park.
“It was good to grind out a win at home,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said. “I like to see our guys emotions, the ups and downs of each guy in each situation. … It’s a long game, just keep grinding, keep playing the game and hopefully good things will happen and they did tonight.”
Trimble isn’t a stranger to late-inning heroics, driving in two runs on a single during the Dukes’ 10-8 win in 11 innings at Winthrop on March 20.
The win over the Lancers marked the Dukes’ sixth win in the last eight games after taking two of three from Delaware this past weekend.
It wasn’t all smooth sailing for JMU, who fell behind early in the contest.
The Lancers plated four runs in the top of the second inning, all after a fielding error by redshirt junior third baseman Trevon Dabney with two outs. But it didn’t take long for the Dukes to answer.
JMU hung four runs of its own in the home half of the third inning, highlighted by freshman catcher Jason Schivone’s first-career home run.
“I’m starting to get a feel for myself in the box now,” Schivone said. “It’s really good being comfortable and having a feel for it. Having a slow start in the beginning of the year, but now I’m starting to get ahead of it and getting used to myself in the box.”
Schiavone wasn’t initially the starting catcher for the Dukes, but was inserted into the lineup minutes before first pitch after redshirt junior catcher Jensen Lapoint was scratched from the batting order.
The Laytonsville, Md., native logged his first multi-hit game of the season, finishing 2-for-4 with the home run.
“Being able to kind of get myself going in a short amount of time, I actually felt like I prepared myself,” Schiavone said. “It was a good experience because now I can be ready if I ever have to rush myself again.”
Redshirt sophomore outfielder Chase DeLauter hit an RBI double in the frame, followed by a bases loaded walk from Trimble, scoring DeLauter. Redshirt junior first baseman Kyle Novak scored the final run of the inning on a wild pitch that trickled to the backstop.
JMU took the lead in the fourth, scoring two runs on a Longwood fielding error, as Eliot Dix — the Lancers third baseman — lost a pop up in the sun and it bounced off his glove.
The Dukes pitching staff was only charged with one earned run on the afternoon, using eight arms in the process.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Todd Mozoki earned his first start of the season, tossing two frames while recording four strikeouts.
Ikenberry wanted to get redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Lliam Grubbs some innings heading into the game against Longwood. He had just thrown 7.2 innings the entire season and when he came entered against the Lancers the bases were loaded.
Grubbs rose to the occasion, getting a flyout to end the inning. He stayed dominant on the mound, finishing the game for the Dukes, recording 3.2 innings pitched, allowing just one hit, while striking out three batters.
“That’s the Grubbs we’ve had for the last four years,” Ikenberry said. “Bringing him in with the bases loaded … I’m kind of glad we did it because he hasn’t had to do that all year.”
Longwood 040 100 010 00 — 6
James Madison 004 200 000 01 — 7
Taylor, Karlinchak, Tiffany, Parrish, Eaker, Berrier and McCloud. Mozoki, Czerwinski, Hammer, Kleinfelter, Poppiti, Vogatsky, Steinberg, Grubbs and Schiavone. W — Grubbs (1-1). L — Berrier (0-2). HR – JMU: J. Schiavone, 3rd inning, none on.
