When James Madison accepted the invitation to join the Sun Belt, it left a question as to where three of its sports teams would play since the SBC didn’t offer them.
For women’s lacrosse, that question was answered on Friday as the Dukes announced they will join the American Athletic Conference as an affiliate member beginning in July.
“JMU is firmly established as one of the nation’s top programs, with sustained success that aligns with our conference’s objective of competing for championships at the highest level,” AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco said in a statement. “We look forward to further strengthening our profile in women’s lacrosse with another perennial NCAA tournament contender.”
The AAC will have seven schools competing in women’s lacrosse next season, including JMU: Cincinnati, East Carolina, Temple, Florida, Old Dominion and Vanderbilt.
The Dukes have won the past four Colonial Athletic Association championships and have made six straight appearances in the NCAA tournament. JMU head coach Shelley Klaes believes the Dukes can help the AAC continue to grow.
“I think it’s an up-and-coming [conference],” Klaes said of the AAC. “We feel it’s the best of the best and we can help bring momentum to this conference.”
The new conference was welcomed by the players, especially since they cannot compete for the CAA tournament title this season.
“It’s exciting to finally get into a conference again, there’s sort of a bit of a relief there,” redshirt junior defender Rachel Matey said. “This could potentially mean that we could compete for a conference championship next year.”
With the new conference, the Dukes will play on ESPN’s family of networks, including ESPN+. Klaes thinks that the purple and gold will continue to grow as a program now, having the opportunity to play in new places, like Florida.
“This program has been pushing the envelope all along,” Klaes said. “We felt really good about the identity that we created within the [CAA], and we see this as an opportunity to grow our brand more nationally.”
“I think it’s huge. I think getting on that map and moving up and forward to a new conference that’s going to support us tremendously is going to be huge for the program,” redshirt junior attacker Katie Checkosky said. "You still see people say, ‘Oh JMU is D-I?’ I think it’s going to make a statement that the lacrosse program is here to compete.”
JMU is close to finding a new home for field hockey and swimming and diving, which were also affected by the move to the Sun Belt.
“They want to know where their future is because they’re trying to recruit, and they want to know that they're in a league that they can be competitive [in] and win championships,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said.
The process of finding a new league for a sport to be an affiliate member starts with Bourne talking with the coaching staff first and looking at what leagues would be the best fit for the team, based on competition and travel.
After that, JMU has to petition the league they would like to join. Once the Dukes submit a petition to a league, it’s voted on internally whether or not they’ll be granted an invitation to join.
Bourne said that they have gone through both of those steps and they are waiting on an answer on whether or not they can join.
The thing that helps JMU? The success the programs have had. Field hockey won a national championship in 1994 and competes for the conference title regularly, while swimming and diving has won the last four CAA titles.
“We're bringing teams of real high caliber to a league and that's an attribute,” Bourne said.
