Moments after James Madison Athletic Director Jeff Bourne told the Dukes’ student-athletes that they wouldn’t be able to play in Colonial Athletic Association postseason tournaments this season, the same idea crossed the mind of many JMU women’s tennis players.
That idea? It’s time to compete for a NCAA at-large bid, they said.
A veteran player on the team quickly voiced it to her teammates and head coach Shelley Jaudon, sitting in the row behind her team, overheard her. For the fourth-year coach, it was music to her ears.
“It was like, ‘Yes, that’s exactly what I want the response to be,’” Jaudon said. “It showed where we could get them mentally when some of the disappointment wore off and we kind of got through that time period.”
Making the NCAA tournament with an at-large bid is a tall task for a mid-major tennis program like JMU. The program hasn’t received one in its history.
The Dukes have been to the program’s only two NCAA tournaments in the last three seasons after winning the CAA tournament and the one season they missed it was due to COVID-19 cutting the season short.
“The CAA was great and has been good to us the past few years, especially to our program, but we were reliant on winning the conference championship to make the NCAA tournament,” Jaudon said. “As our program has progressed, the goal has always been let’s get to the point where we don’t rely on the tournament.”
In order to help position the Dukes for an at-large bid, Jaudon went to work, rebuilding the team’s schedule, finding top-level opponents in the process. JMU will only play just one CAA opponent this season — on senior day at the end of the season — while squaring off with some of the top programs in the country.
This was something that Jaudon heard when she arrived in Harrisonburg four years ago — the team wanted to play a tougher schedule. At the time, the Dukes weren’t in the position to, Jaudon said, but now after finishing in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s top 60 last season, JMU is ready for the next step.
This weekend is the first major test for the Dukes this season, making a short drive to Charlottesville for the ITA Kickoff Weekend regional at Virginia. The Dukes will face the No. 7 Cavaliers on Friday afternoon before playing either No. 16 Stanford or Arkansas on Saturday afternoon.
It’s the first time JMU has competed in the tournament, providing an early-season opportunity for the Dukes against three storied women’s tennis programs.
“Competing against better schools, these top-ranked teams, I think it drives me more,” senior Amanda Nord said. “I think it’s driving our team more to work harder and just go out there and give ourselves the best chance.”
This season’s goal for the Dukes is to make the NCAA tournament with an at-large, but even if they fall short, the challenging schedule will help the program in the future.
“We’re really laying the groundwork and foundation for the future for JMU women’s tennis,” redshirt junior Daniela Voloh said. “We’re just slowly starting to raise the bar in what we expect and this group of girls, we’re definitely really excited to put in the work to do it and kind of be the first one’s to do it, setting the standard for the future for the women’s tennis team here.”
JMU kicked off the season with a 7-0 rout against Georgetown in Harrisonburg this past Sunday after the Dukes’ season-opening match against Furman was postponed due to snow.
Voloh said this weekend’s performance was full of positive energy on the court, setting the energy level expectation for the rest of the season.
For Jaudon, the match against the Hoyas gave her a good idea of the team’s excitement just to be back on the court and ready to play.
“They love playing, they love playing together and it always gives us a great chance to be successful,” Jaudon said.
As the Dukes ready for what Jaudon and others have called the team’s toughest schedule, she’s confident her squad is ready for the unique slate ahead.
“Honestly, we’re made for this moment,” Jaudon said. “We have a strong team of redshirt seniors and seniors, they’re ready to rock and roll. They’re ready for this challenge.”
