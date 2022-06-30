The world of name, image and likeness has taken over the college football landscape and as James Madison enters the FBS, the Dukes are gearing up to explore how to utilize it.
“We’re working with our coaching staff and talking about it,” JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne said earlier this week. “Donors and sponsors will end up driving it. It’s not something I can do.”
In college football, NIL has become a major recruiting piece for large Power 5 programs, such as Miami, which has used large donors to help get student-athletes sponsorship deals.
Most recently, four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada reportedly received a $9.5 million NIL deal to attend Miami, according to On3.com. He’s since denied that he received the deal, but it was also reported that Florida offered him $11 million during his recruitment process.
“I’m not sure that NIL ended up in a place where we wanted it to,” Bourne said. “It has gotten into the recruiting side of things, which it really wasn’t designed to do from the beginning. But when you don’t have guardrails in a competitive industry, things are often apt to travel out of the lane.”
It’s not just limited to college football, but NIL is prevalent in the college hoops world, too.
North Carolina forward Armando Bacot decided not to enter this month’s NBA Draft, opting to return to school to take advantage of his NIL opportunities, according to Sports Illustrated.
SI reported that Bacot’s mom, Christie Lomax, estimates he will make “definitely past half a million” in NIL money this coming year.
“It pretty much kills the level playing field when things like that start to happen,” Bourne said. “I feel for our coaches because they’re having to manage it.”
But just because JMU hasn’t taken a major step in the NIL world yet doesn’t mean that it will sit on its hands.
“JMU’s a proactive enough school that we won’t live in isolation,” Bourne said. “We’ll make sure we do what we need to do with NIL so it doesn’t end up impacting the program.”
Some JMU athletes have inked NIL deals in the first year of the new policy, but Bourne thinks they’re using it the way it was supposed to be used. They aren’t making millions, but the Dukes’ athletes are making some money to help themselves while in college.
The next step for JMU is what the sponsors are willing to do in creating relationships with the student-athletes.
“What will the sponsors bear?” Bourne said. “Keep in mind, the institutions really don’t determine it. I can’t as an athletic director. That would be what the outside forces end up doing.”
