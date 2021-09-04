A program with two national championships and 17 playoff appearances in its history is bound to have been built on the shoulders of some great players.
James Madison has produced 16 NFL Draft picks and one Pro Football Hall of Famer along with 19 Associated Press first-team All-Americans, five Bill Dudley Award recipients and two Buck Buchanan Award winners.
Those and others have exponentially influenced the Dukes for the better.
Factoring in accolades, statistics and victories along with the helpful input from past coaches and players, the Daily News-Record presents, The 50 Most Impactful JMU Football Players Of All Time. The list begins at the top…
1. Charles Haley, LB (1982-85)
He is more well-known for the five Super Bowl rings he won as a member of the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys during his Pro Football Hall of Fame career. But before becoming one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers, Charles Haley – an under-recruited prospect from Gladys – was a star from the get-go on campus in Harrisonburg. Fueling the Dukes’ 1982 upset win at Division I-A Virginia, Haley tallied eight tackles and two sacks to earn ECAC Rookie of the Week honors and put his name firmly in the conversation of those with a bright future in the sport. His strong play continued through his four seasons with the Dukes. He was the first Division I-AA first-team All-American in school history in 1985 and all these years later, he is still JMU’s all-time leader in tackles with 506.
2. Bryan Schor, QB (2015-17)
On the way to its second national title, quarterback Bryan Schor elevated his play for JMU one week after the next and through the postseason in 2016. He threw for 11 touchdowns during that playoff run, which included tying a school single-game record with five against New Hampshire in the second round. His three throws for scores at North Dakota State spurned the Bison in the semis and sent the Dukes onto Frisco, Texas for the title bout. The following year, Schor led JMU back to the championship game only to finish as the runner-up. A former assistant coach labeled Schor as ‘a winner and the ultimate competitor,’ and Schor’s record as a starter – 29-4 – only backs that up. He holds school career records for passing yards (7,078), completions (559), passing touchdowns (62) and total yards of offense (8,241).
3. Tony LeZotte, S (2004-07)
When former JMU coach Mickey Matthews discusses his 2004 title-winning team, he’ll always mention how that season was just the start of a great career for safety Tony LeZotte. As a freshman for the Dukes in 2004, LeZotte racked up a team-best 144 total tackles. It still stands as a JMU freshman record. He was a first-team All-Atlantic-10 selection and an All-American that season. He followed with first-team All-A-10 honors in each of the two seasons that followed and then a first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association accolade as a senior. He was a four-time All-American, racking up 416 total tackles, which is the seventh most in Dukes history and the most ever for a JMU defensive back. LeZotte, who holds the career starts record at JMU with 50, was also the Defensive Player of the Year in the A-10/CAA as a sophomore and a senior.
4. Gary Clark, WR (1980-83)
If there was one member of the Dukes ready for the jump to Division I-AA, it was wide receiver Gary Clark, who played at JMU during their first four seasons at that status. He’s second in school history with 2,863 career receiving yards and is fifth for both receptions (155) and receiving touchdowns (16). As a junior in 1982, he was the Roanoke Times & World News Virginia Offensive Player of the Year. That season, Clark hauled in 46 catches for a squad that finished 8-3. His 80-yard touchdown reception against Virginia was memorable and helped the Dukes win in Charlottesville. Three signature moments from Clark came against the Cavaliers, recording an 89- and an 82-yard punt return for touchdowns at UVa during his senior year. After college, he was selected in the first round of the USFL Draft by the Jacksonville Bulls ahead of joining the Washington Redskins in the NFL in 1985. He won two Super Bowls with Washington.
5. Vad Lee, QB (2014-15)
Without Vad Lee, the recent ascent to national prominence doesn’t happen as quickly for the Dukes. He helped rebrand JMU as a place to win, and win in style. Landing Lee, a Georgia Tech transfer, allowed then-coach Everett Withers to revive the program with his experienced, outstanding leader behind center. Lee could run, throw and he always put opposing defenses in impossible situations. His 289-yard passing, 276-yard rushing performance propelled JMU over FBS SMU in 2015 and marked the first time ever a Division I player eclipsed 275 yards passing and rushing in the same game. He won the Bill Dudley Award – given to the top DI player in Virginia – in each of his two seasons at JMU, and Lee might’ve picked up more accolades had he not suffered a serious foot injury in late October of his senior year. The Dukes started 7-0 and attracted a trip from ESPN’s College GameDay that fall with Lee’s strong play as the biggest reason why. Players in the consequent years referenced Lee, GameDay and the winning culture being built as reasons why they opted to attend JMU.
6. Arthur Moats, DE (2006-09)
Arthur Moats was the top defender in all of FCS as a senior in 2009, when he won the Buck Buchanan Award for racking up 110 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. It capped a stellar Dukes career for Portsmouth native, who was a two-time All-CAA selection and the 2009 CAA Defensive Player of the Year. One of his former teammates called him, “the dominant player” during his era with the Dukes. Moats went onto spend nine seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals. He was a sixth-round NFL Draft pick by the Bills in 2010.
7. Justin Rascati, QB (2004-06)
In a mid-October contest at Maine in 2004, Justin Rascati, a Louisville transfer, asserted himself as the quarterback JMU needed in order to win its first national championship. Rascati had a 7-yard touchdown run to open the fourth quarter, and his touchdown pass to D.D. Boxley with 48 seconds to go provided the Dukes a lead for good against the Black Bears. He was their unquestioned signal-caller from then on, helping them capture the crown that year. Rascati is third in JMU history for passing yards, second for completions and tied for second for passing touchdowns.
8. Stephon Robertson, LB (2010-13)
Another menacing defender from Matthews’ tenure, who Matthews has said never had a bad game during his time at JMU, Stephon Robertson also made his presence known early in his career. The linebacker put himself on the college football map with 13 tackles, a tackle for loss and forced fumble against Virginia Tech, playing a pivotal role in stunning the Hokies in 2010 – his freshman season. Robertson, a four-time All-CAA selection and two-time All-American, amassed 445 tackles in his career, the fourth most in Dukes history.
9. Curtis Keaton, RB (1998-99)
The transfer from West Virginia made the most of his two years at JMU. Curtis Keaton was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award as well as the Bill Dudley Award, and earned A-10 and ECAC Offensive Player of the Year honors in 1999. And in both '99 and '98, Keaton was an All-American and All-A-10 selection. A former coach of Keaton called him ‘dynamic,’ and an unbelievable three-game stretch as a senior only serves as evidence. Keaton rushed for 200-plus yards in three straight games – at William & Mary, vs. UConn and vs. South Florida – in which he tallied 654 yards and nine rushing touchdowns across those contests. In spite of only spending two seasons with the Dukes, he ranks fifth all-time in their history for rushing with 2,783 yards. He was a fourth-round NFL Draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals.
10. Woody Bergeria, DL (1974-77)
Back in the Dukes’ Division III days, Woody Bergeria was an intimidating defender on the defensive line. As part of the only unbeaten season in JMU history – 1975 – Bergeria played a big part in controlling the line of scrimmage and causing problems for the opponent’s offensive line while racking up 94 tackles and 10 sacks that fall to earn All-Virginia College Athletic Association honors. For his career, he registered 438 total tackles along with 28 sacks, which both rank in the top five in school history.
11. Rodney Landers, QB (2005-08)
Rodney Landers’ electrifying ability to run the ball and throw it, too, pushed JMU all the way to the FCS national semifinals in 2008. That season he led the Dukes to wins over No. 3 Massachusetts, No. 1 Appalachian State, No. 5 Richmond and No. 12 William & Mary in addition to postseason victories over Wofford and Villanova. He was runner-up for the Walter Payton Award to App State’s Armanti Edwards, and Landers was the CAA Offensive Player of the Year and an All-American for his 1,534 passing yards, 1,770 rushing yards and 37 total touchdowns. In JMU’s 2008 win over the Mountaineers, Landers outplayed Edwards while running for 113 yards and two scores.
12. Warren Marshall, RB (1982-86)
His JMU record of 4,168 career rushing yards still stands as it did when Warren Marshall graduated after the 1986 season. As a senior, he ran for 264 yards in a 42-33 win over previously unbeaten and No. 3-ranked William & Mary. That single-game mark stood as the program’s high until 2015 when Lee broke it. During his time in Harrisonburg, Marshall put together 20 100-yard rushing performances and three 1,000-yard seasons. He was a 1987 sixth-round pick of the Denver Broncos.
13. Jimmy Moreland, CB (2014-18)
It’s rare for such a skilled player with the ball in his hands to reside on defense, but Jimmy Moreland enthralled crowds at Bridgeforth Stadium with his knack for turning interceptions into defensive touchdowns. He’s the Dukes’ all-time leader in interceptions, notching 18 for his career. He accumulated those while starting for JMU’s 2016 national-title winning team, the squad that got back to the championship game the year after and playoff team the year after that. Of his 18 interceptions, he returned six for touchdowns. Moreland was a seventh-round pick of the Washington Redskins in 2019.
14. Khalid Abdullah, RB (2013-16)
The Most Outstanding Player in JMU’s 2016 national championship win over Youngstown State for his 101 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, Khalid Abdullah saved his best season in the purple and gold for last. Abdullah began the year sharing carries in a tandem role with Cardon Johnson before Johnson’s injury, but during the stretch run through the title game Abdullah was the undoubted workhorse back. He finished with 11 100-yard games including one in the championship, another in the semifinals and one in the quarterfinals. In his All-American season, he set the JMU single-season record for rushing with 1,809 yards and career rushing touchdowns (41).
15. Akeem Jordan, LB (2003-06)
The Harrisonburg native and former HHS star, Akeem Jordan was a contributor in the middle of the defense for the Dukes’ 2004 championship-winning team. He had 38 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions as a sophomore that season while setting the stage for more productive years ahead. As a senior in 2006, he was the runner-up for the Buck Buchanan while compiling 140 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He was an All-American then and the A-10 Defensive Player of the Year.
16. Chris Morant, DE (1998-2000)
Even with all the great pass rushers who have come since him, Chris Morant still is the all-time school record holder for sacks. He had 33 in his career, in which he earned All-American honors as a senior in 2000 and All-A-10 accolades three times after transferring from Virginia to JMU. He was the A-10’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1999. Of his standout games, his effort against Rhode Island in 1998 stands above the rest, for his four sacks.
17. Scott Lemn, C (2005-08)
Before becoming Bridgewater College’s head coach, Scott Lemn was the anchor of JMU’s offensive line during a successful run through the mid-2000s that culminated with Lemn winning the Rimington Award – given annually to the nation’s top center – in 2008. He was an All-American that season, in which JMU reached the Division I-AA national semifinals. Lemn also was a first-team All-CAA choice as a junior and a senior. He was a starter for back-to-back-to-back playoff teams.
18. Derrick Lloyd, LB (1999-2001)
He was the first player in Dukes history to win a major individual award, capturing the Buck Buchanan in 2001 for his undeniably tenacious play. Derrick Lloyd amassed 140 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks during that fall in spite of playing for a JMU bunch that went 2-9. In his career, Lloyd helped JMU win an A-10 title in 1999 and was an All-A-10 choice in 2000 and 2001.
19. Delvin Joyce, RB/RS (1997-2000)
Delvin Joyce holds the JMU career record for all-purpose yardage, and it isn’t even close. His 5,659 all-purpose yards are 955 more yards than the next closest on the list. When he was playing, he became just the third player ever in NCAA history to eclipse 1,000 yards in rushing, receiving and returning. He could run the ball between the tackles, catch it out the backfield, return kicks and punts. He’s first in school history for punt return yards (1,488) and second for kick return yards (1,902). Joyce was part of the 1999 squad to earn an A-10 title and reach the I-AA playoffs.
20. John Miller, WR/RB (2014-17)
He doesn’t have the astonishing career numbers like most do on this list, but John Miller was on the receiving end of two of the most important passing plays in JMU history. Miller, now a running backs coach for the Dukes, is referred to as ‘clutch’ by former teammates who played with him. He hauled in a 17-yard score from Lee with 27 seconds left to give JMU its 48-45 win at SMU in 2015. The following year, in the FCS national semifinals, he corralled a 25-yard touchdown from Schor in the yellow-painted end zone at the FargoDome during fourth quarter to help the Dukes separate from North Dakota State and punch their ticket to Frisco.
21. Riley Stapleton, WR (2015-19)
His two performances against Weber State – in the ‘17 quarters and the ‘19 semis – alone put Riley Stapleton on this list. But the consistency he displayed throughout his career along with his knack for becoming an unstoppable force in the playoffs, propels Stapleton all the way up to No. 21. He has the second most receptions (169) and receiving touchdowns (22) in program history and he recorded four 100-yard receiving games in the playoffs during his career. His 162-yard, two-score effort two years showed he could win any one-on-one matchup Weber State tried as Stapleton aided JMU back to the national title game.
22. Matt Magerko, OL (2002-05)
Members of the 2004 national-championship winning team will say Matt Magerko was one of the superb leaders the group had. A two-time first-team All-American and two-time All-A-10 choice, Magerko had ways to motivate and pry his teammates toward success. A former quarterback from that team said Magerko "set the standard for offensive line play" at JMU in his time at the school.
23. Ethan Ratke, K (2016-Present)
He’s still currently kicking for the Dukes and is on his way to shattering FCS career records. Ethan Ratke already holds CAA and JMU records for career field goals (72) and scoring (392). He enters this fall only three field goals shy of tying former Montana kicker Dan Carpenter’s FCS all-time record of 75 career field goals. Carpenter also holds the mark for scoring with 413 points, so Ratke is closing in on that record, too. As a redshirt freshman in 2017, his 46-yard field goal as time expired beat Weber State at the buzzer in the national quarterfinals.
24. Clyde Hoy, DL/LB (1978-81)
During their transition from Division III to Division I, Dukes defender Clyde Hoy was a rock who could be counted on regardless of competition level. He had four 100-plus tackle seasons, starting on the defensive line in his first two seasons and then at linebacker as a junior and senior. Hoy’s 503 career tackles rank second in school history only to Haley. His 26-tackle games against Towson in 1981 and the U.S. Merchant Marines in 1980 are still a program single-game record for tackles. He was an honorable mention All-American by the AP in 1981.
25. Eriq Williams, QB (1989-92)
Eriq Williams put together marquee performances against tough competition during his career. The quarterback, who played for then coach Joe Purzycki, led JMU to wins in consecutive seasons in 1989 and 1990 over Division I-A Navy. And then in 1991, Williams guided JMU to a 9-4 mark and its first ever playoff victory when it beat Delaware in overtime in the opening round of the tournament. The four-year starter threw for 5,356 yards and 40 touchdowns and rushed for another 32 scores during his career.
26. Aaron Stinnie, OL (2013-17)
Aaron Stinnie’s story began as a walk-on defensive lineman for the Dukes, and he only started to blossom when he transitioned to the offensive line. He became a fixture for JMU’s offensive front, racking up 42 career starts while protecting the blindside of Schor during the team’s run to the national title in 2016 and back again to the title game the year after. Stinnie continues to win, having emerged as a starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past postseason during their Super Bowl run.
27. David McLeod, WR (1990-93)
A key member of JMU’s 1991 squad, which won a Division I-AA postseason contest for the first time in school history, wide receiver David McLeod continued his outstanding contributions throughout his career while etching his name into the history books. The big-play pass-catcher ranks first all-time at JMU for receiving yards (2,899), fourth for receptions (158) and third for receiving touchdowns (21).
28. Carlo Bianchini, OL (1985-87)
He was an All-American offensive lineman for the first ever Dukes team to reach the Division I-AA playoffs in 1987. That season as a senior and the lone team captain, Carlo Bianchini helped JMU knock off in-state opponents Richmond, VMI and William & Mary all in the same year for the first time in program history. JMU averaged 261.6 yards on the ground per game in '87 running behind the Bianchini-led O-Line.
29. Scotty McGee, RS (2006-09)
During the Dukes’ magical run to national semis in ‘08, there were memorable moments along the way. But none were more unforgettable than Scotty McGee’s game-winning 69-yard punt return for a touchdown to dispatch of rival Richmond as the clock dwindled toward its end. That was one of four returns McGee took to the end zone that season. He had other punt-return touchdowns against North Carolina Central and Delaware, and a 99-yard kickoff return for a score against Appalachian State. He had six return touchdowns in his career and is JMU’s top-leader all-time in kick return yards (2,166).
30. Andrew Ankrah, DL (2014-17)
The standout defensive lineman for three postseason teams and one national-title winning squad was a two-time All-American and three-time All-CAA selection while fortifying the edge of JMU’s front. Andrew Ankrah was versatile, earlier in his career playing as a standup defensive end and later on playing with his hand in the dirt. His 26 sacks are sixth most in school history and he tallied a single-game career best with 3.5 sacks in JMU’s win over FBS SMU in 2015.
31. Ben DiNucci, QB (2018-19)
He had highs and lows during his two years in Harrisonburg after transferring to JMU from Pittsburgh. But the bottom line is Ben DiNucci made the Dukes better, won a lot and led them to a championship game appearance as a senior in 2019 when he threw for 29 touchdowns, rushed for seven scores and only threw six interceptions. He was the CAA Offensive Player of the Year and became a seventh-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys the following spring.
32. Ron Stith, RB (1973-76)
For JMU’s 1975 undefeated squad, running back Ron Stith was the premier offensive weapon. He was the Dukes’ leading rusher and named the state’s college division player of the year by the Richmond Times-Dispatch that season. Stith finished his career with 2,308 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. His 216 rushing yards vs. California (Pa.) in 1976 are the ninth most rushing yards for any player in any game in JMU history.
33. Scott Norwood, K (1978-81)
A former Dukes quarterback and ex-JMU assistant coach referred to Scott Norwood simply as ‘a player.’ Norwood, the kicker more well-known during his time in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, previously held the Dukes record for field goals made in a season (15 in 1980) until Ratke passed him (17 in 2018 and 27 in 2019). Norwood was an ECAC All-Star first-team choice in 1980. He also played soccer during his time at JMU.
34. Dean Marlowe, S (2011-14)
A former high school quarterback made the transition to safety well once arriving at JMU. Dean Marlowe was an All-CAA pick in all four years he spent with the Dukes while starting 48 games in the defensive backfield. He finished his career with 326 tackles, 30 pass breakups and 12 interceptions, which are seventh most in program history. This fall will be Marlowe’s seventh in the NFL.
35. Ron’Dell Carter, DL (2017-19)
The two-time team captain had no problem acclimating himself to JMU after arriving from Rutgers. Ron’Dell Carter, who current JMU coach Curt Cignetti once called his ‘go-to-guy’ when he needed a player’s feel on certain topics, played defensive tackle in his first season with the Dukes before bumping over to D-End for his junior and senior seasons. He was a consensus All-American while helping lead JMU to a national championship game appearance in 2019.
36. Maurice Fenner, RB (2004-06)
Against Montana on the biggest stage, running back Maurice Fenner was at his best while carrying for 164 yards and two touchdowns to help the Dukes knock off the Grizzlies and hoist their first crown in 2004. Fenner, a Virginia Beach native, was banged up with injuries down the stretch and into the postseason that year, but it didn’t stop him when his teammates and coaches needed him most. His other memorable performance that season came against rival Richmond as he ran for 139 yards and a score.
37. Earl Watford, OL (2009-12)
The Philadelphia native, offensive lineman Earl Watford is one of the best to play his position in school history. The guard played in 44 career games with the Dukes, earned first-team All-American honors in 2012 and first-team All-CAA honors as a junior and a senior. He was a fourth-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2013 and has put together a lengthy NFL career.
38. Raven Greene, S (2013-17)
An All-American as a junior and a senior, no one gelled better with former Dukes defensive coordinator Bob Trott than Raven Greene. The safety was instrumental in helping Trott turn the fortunes of the JMU defense and make it a championship-worthy unit in Greene’s junior and senior seasons. Greene tallied 292 tackles and 14 interceptions in his career.
39. Eupton Jackson, S (1987-90)
A four-year starter at safety for the Dukes, Eupton Jackson tallied 369 tackles in his career – the ninth most in school history and the second most for a defensive back. Jackson was a freshman when JMU reached the I-AA playoffs for the first time in its history and graduated with first-team All-American honors as senior in 1990.
40. Ed Perry, TE (1993-96)
He’s the only tight end listed as part of JMU’s top 10 leaders in all-time receptions. Ed Perry had 113 in his career and grew into an NFL prospect during his time with the Dukes. On the heels of his college days, he became a sixth-round pick by the Miami Dolphins and went onto play eight seasons with the club.
41. Brandon Ravenel, WR (2013-16)
A speedster from North Stafford High School played in 51 games for the Dukes and posed a threat to opposing defensive backs in all of them. Wide receiver Brandon Ravenel could run past them to catch a deep ball or catch a slant and make them miss. He was a key target during the team’s 2016 championship run, and finished his career with 160 catches for 2,250 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.
42. Mike Caussin, TE (2006-09)
The lone tight end still in the top ten in program history for receiving touchdowns is Mike Caussin, who had 14 catches for scores in his career. He was the second-leading receiver for the team in 2008 and 2009, making his mark with five touchdown catches during the ’08 campaign. His touchdown catch in the postseason against Villanova that year helped JMU build an early lead.
43. Mitch Kirsch, OL (2013-16)
As the Dukes started to climb into the national picture again within the last decade, their offensive line was built around Mitch Kirsch. He was a three-year starter beginning in 2014 and running through 2016, and was an All-CAA choice for all three seasons. He was an All-American as a junior and senior, and as one former teammate said about Kirsch, “he talked smack and backed it up on the practice field times two as well as in games.”
44. Drew Dudzik, QB (2007-10)
Virginia Tech didn’t know how to stop the pistol offense and quarterback Drew Dudzik operating it during the second half of Dukes’ shocking upending of the Hokies in 2010. Dudzik’s 7-yard touchdown run in the third quarter pulled JMU within two points of Virginia Tech and then his 12-yard rushing touchdown gave the Dukes the 21-16 score they would win by. Behind two victories in national championship games, beating national power Virginia Tech is the most recognizable win in school history.
45. Tony Booth, S (1995-98)
Tony Booth was a two-time All-American safety, and carved his name into the record book along the way. Booth notched eight interceptions in 1997 and that stood as the school’s single-season record for a decade. Across his junior and senior seasons, Booth racked up 224 total tackles. He was a seventh-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers in 1999.
46. John Daka, DE (2016-19)
The fast-off-the-edge defensive end developed into the best pass rusher in all of FCS as a senior. John Daka led the FCS in sacks with 16.5 in 2019 while aiding the Dukes during a season in which they reached the national championship game and he was an All-American. He finished his career with 27.5 sacks, the fourth most in program history.
47. Steve Bates, DL (1986-89)
A former 10th-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams, Steve Bates had no trouble wrecking opposing offensive lines during his time in Harrisonburg. For his JMU career, he had 177 tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks. He was dominant player for the 1987 team, the first to reach the I-AA playoffs in school history.
48. Percy Agyei-Obese, RB (2017-Present)
He still has this fall left and the opportunity is there for Percy Agyei-Obese to finish as one of the most decorated players in the program’s history after tallying 717 rushing yards this past spring. Those were the ninth most in FCS for the two-time first-team All-CAA choice, who is already 10th all-time at JMU for career rushing yards (2,374). He also is tied for sixth for career rushing scores (29) and needs only 12 more rushing touchdowns to tie Abdullah’s all-time mark of 41.
49. Jordan Brown, S (2014-17)
Jordan Brown set the program’s single-season record for interceptions with nine in 2017 as part of a dominant defensive backfield. He was an All-American that season while helping the Dukes reach the FCS national championship game, and he won a title the year before in the same safety role. He finished his career with 245 tackles, 13 interceptions and 37 pass breakups.
50. Les Branich, QB (1972-75)
A quarterback for Madison College’s first team in 1972 and the only unbeaten team in JMU history (1975) was a four-year starter and two-time team captain. Les Branich threw for 1,333 yards and eight touchdowns during the unbeaten season.
