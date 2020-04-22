Below is a list of former James Madison football players selected in the NFL Draft.
2019 – CB Jimmy Moreland (Round 7, Pick 227, Washington Redskins)
2013 – OG Earl Watford (Round 4, Pick 116, Arizona Cardinals)
2010 – LB Arthur Moats (Round 6, Pick 178, Buffalo Bills)
2010 – KR Scotty McGee (Round 6, Pick 203, Jacksonville Jaguars)
2000 – RB Curtis Keaton (Round 4, Pick 97, Cincinnati Bengals)
1999 – DB Tony Booth (Round 7, Pick 211, Carolina Panthers)
1997 – WR Macey Brooks (Round 4, Pick 127, Dallas Cowboys)
1997 – TE Ed Perry (Round 6, Pick 177, Miami Dolphins)
1996 – QB Mike Cawley (Round 6, Pick 205, Indianapolis Colts)
1990 – DL Steve Bates (Round 10, Pick 272, Los Angeles Rams)
1989 – LB Shawn Woodson (Round 12, Pick 331, Minnesota Vikings)
1988 – TE Neal Wilkinson (Round 9, Pick 228, Green Bay Packers)
1987 – RB Warren Marshall (Round 6, Pick 167, Denver Broncos)
1986 – DE Charles Haley (Round 4, Pick 96, San Francisco 49ers)
1984 – WR Gary Clark (Supplemental Draft, Washington Redskins)
Source: NFL.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.