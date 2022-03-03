Donovan Burke sat alone in the dugout during his second start of the season on Saturday and at first, he admitted he didn’t know why.
His teammates didn’t talk to him while the Dukes were batting in the sixth inning, but then it all clicked for Burke. When a pitcher has a no-hitter going, their teammates tend to stay away from him in the dugout when they’re not on the mound.
Burke looked up and saw zeros across the scoreboard at Veterans Memorial Park and got a sense of why his teammates weren’t talking to him: He was perfect through six innings of work.
“I was kind of getting lonely in the dugout,” Burke said with a laugh. “Nobody said a word [to me].”
Burke took a perfect game into the seventh inning in just his fourth-career start on Sunday, mowing down each Fairleigh Dickinson batter that stepped up to the plate.
The redshirt sophomore left-handed pitcher ended up tossing a career-high seven innings, while setting a new-career high in strikeouts with 13 during the 4-0 win.
Burke lost his perfect game bid on an infield fielding error and the no-hitter on an infield single, but the moment wasn’t too big for him.
“I was ecstatic for him,” JMU associate head coach and pitching coach Jimmy Jackson said. “He’s worked his butt off since day one. … He’s constantly worked his butt off to earn it.”
Burke’s performance earned him Colonial Athletic Association Pitcher of the Week and Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week honors, his first of each award.
The Leesburg, Va., native is in his first season as a starting pitcher at James Madison, just two seasons removed from being one of the pitchers toward the bottom of the Dukes’ depth chart.
During his freshman season, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Burke made two appearances out of the bullpen, logging just 1.2 innings.
As Burke put it, “it was a dogfight.”
“My first few years, just trying to make the team … trying to make the roster was always the goal,” Burke said. “Get on the team, getting innings later.”
Last season, he soared up JMU’s depth chart, becoming one of the go-to options in the bullpen. Burke made 13 appearances, including two spot starts, tossing 33 innings, recording four wins and 38 strikeouts.
Burke wasn’t coming out of the bullpen because he wasn’t one of the Dukes’ top arms, but it allowed him to pitch multiple times a week.
Jackson said the Dukes used a similar strategy with Shelton Perkins and Nick Robertson, both former JMU pitchers who were drafted in recent years.
“The only reason we kept him coming out of the bullpen was just because he could help us win two or three games a week as opposed to one,” Jackson said. “He’s just done it extremely quickly. To shoot up that list and jump over 15 guys or so in the matter of 12 months was pretty cool to see.”
Jackson and the Dukes planned on making Burke a starting pitcher for this season, but they had to get him used to the new role first.
Burke was able to acclimate to being a starter over the summer, pitching with the Strasburg Express in the Valley Baseball League. The summer season was the first time Burke started consistently since pitching at Loudoun Valley High School.
Pitching with the Express as a starter was more about adjusting to the mental side of the game, pitching every five days instead of constantly being ready to go into the game out of the bullpen.
“Being in a routine where you have to wait five or six more days until you get to pitch again is sometimes tough, especially if you have a not very good outing,” Jackson said. “It’s really just more the mental side of things, getting in that routine.”
Even though the Dukes weren’t too focused on how he performed statistically with the Express, Burke was dealing.
He made eight appearances with the Express — all starts — throwing 41.1 innings, striking out 41, while walking just 14 batters with a 2.61 ERA.
The transition to being a starting pitcher has been seamless for Burke, who through two starts this season with JMU, boasts a 0.82 ERA in 11 innings. He credited the move in roles to his workload over the summer, but at the same time his goal on the mound hasn’t changed.
“The way I like to look at it is my job hasn’t really changed,” Burke said. “Whether I’m getting the first out or the 27th out of the game, my mindsets are always the same.”
Burke is effective in getting swings and misses, according to Jackson, which drives his pitch count up, but it also leads to getting ahead in the count. Burke has recorded 17 strikeouts this season, while walking just two batters.
“It’s been awesome seeing how Donovan’s grown over the years,” graduate right-handed pitcher Justin Showalter said of Burke in a preseason press conference. “Seeing him from a freshman until now, how he kind of developed from a backend of the bullpen guy to one of our top options.”
Showalter added that he trained with Burke over the winter, ramping up for the season, and said it was cool to see Burke’s work ethic up close.
Burke’s work ethic helped him earn the starting job with the Dukes and while he’s slated to start on Saturday against Quinnipiac, hasn’t forgotten about what it took for him to earn the starting job
“It’s really an honor to be able to take the mound on Saturdays for a team that I was trying to make three years or two years ago,” Burke said. “The work that I’ve put in, the trust the coaching staff has in me, the trust the team has in me, it’s a real honor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.