In just one week, James Madison had two defensive tackles leave the team and retire from the sport of football, leaving what was one of the deepest parts of the roster thin.
First it was redshirt freshman Tyler Negron, a reserve nose guard that provided depth along the defensive front on Aug. 19. But earlier this week the Dukes’ defensive line lost a bigger piece, redshirt senior Tony Thurston, who logged 45 tackles and nine tackles for a loss last fall, hung his cleats up.
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said he was excited about the defensive line’s depth entering fall camp and that both of the departures surprised him.
“I thought we had a lot of depth, a lot of guys that could become players,” Cignetti said. “It takes a big commitment and sacrifice and if your heart’s not totally into it … it takes a special breed to play this game. That’s a tough loss from a depth standpoint, but next man up.”
That next man up for the Dukes is a handful of interior linemen, including redshirt sophomore James Carpenter, redshirt sophomore Jordan Funk, Marshall transfer Jamare Edwards and Rutgers transfer Jamree Kromah, who was recruited to JMU as a defensive end.
Though the Dukes have a quartet of interior defensive linemen ready to play against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 3, Cignetti said the depth at that spot is a concern.
Out of necessity with the lack of depth at defensive tackle, the Dukes are moving Kromah to the three technique defensive tackle position with Edwards. Kromah played on the inside of the defensive front during his time at Rutgers, so the position isn’t entirely new to him.
During his time with the Scarlet Knights, Kromah logged 17 tackles and 2.5 tackles for a loss in three seasons.
Although Kromah’s been in that spot before, redshirt junior Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji has been impressed with his ability to learn the new spot on the front.
“[Kromah’s] new to the inside, but he’s picking up the playbook,” Nwabuoku-Okonji said. “He’s putting his all into it every day and just earns my respect every day. As a defensive end, being told to be a defensive tackle, that’s not always the most pleasant news to hear, but he’s done everything he can do for the team and us.”
Nwabuoku-Okonji said the biggest difference between defensive end and the three technique defensive tackle is Kromah will deal with more double teams and physicality from offensive linemen.
Edwards will also be in the three technique role for the Dukes and Nwabuoku-Okonji called him the “perfect fit for our defense,” while Cignetti expects maximum effort from the former Bronco Nagurski Watch List player.
“What we need at three technique is Jamare Edwards to play hard every play, do the right thing,” Cignetti said.
Edwards was sidelined for a bulk of his time at JMU, participating in just six workouts before fall camp began earlier this month.
The Miami native missed spring practices after undergoing ankle surgery. Then during summer workouts Edwards pulled his hamstring, which put him off the field again.
“He was kind of playing himself into shape,” Cignetti said. “He flashes, he’s just got to get in better shape and he’s got to do the right thing.”
Carpenter and Funk are the other two anchors of the defensive line, totaling 22 tackles combined last fall, including 2.5 tackles for a loss.
Notes:
- A week after calling the quarterback position the “least of his concern,” Cignetti said he has an idea of who will be the starting quarterback for the season opener, but didn’t commit to a timeline of naming the starter.
- The adjustment of moving redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Tyshawn Wyatt to left tackle and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Tyler Stephens to left guard is something that Cignetti noted he still likes.
- JMU held walk-on tryouts following Friday’s practice and Cignetti said the team could use cornerbacks, safeties and wide receivers to add depth for practice.
