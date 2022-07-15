As Chase DeLauter sat on MLB Network’s stage at the draft combine in San Diego in mid-June, he told longtime baseball veteran Harold Reynolds about his path to James Madison.
DeLauter told him that he committed to the Dukes as a pitcher-only, standing right around 5-foot-9 or 5-foot-10 as a junior at Hedgesville High School.
That shocked the two-time Major League Baseball All-Star.
“Pitcher only?” Reynolds said. “Holy smokes.”
There they sat on the league’s television set inside Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres, and DeLauter’s frame was a far cry from the small build he had in high school. He hit a growth spurt right before college and now stands at 6-foot-5 with a 235-pound frame, looking more like the prototypical MLB prospect.
Now, after DeLauter’s main Division I offer was JMU out of high school a few years ago, he is among the top outfield prospects in this weekend’s MLB Draft, which kicks off Sunday night with the first and second rounds in Los Angeles.
Though he’s been atop draft boards for most of the year after a productive summer in the Cape Cod League a year ago, DeLauter said he would not have believed he would have been in this position as a high schooler.
“I probably would have said, ‘You're crazy,’” DeLauter said. “First of all, maybe pitching would have taken me this route. At the same time, just kind of being from a small area and not really heavily recruited. Not that I've ever doubted myself or anything like that, but it would have shocked me a little bit for sure.”
DeLauter might not have been the biggest player in high school, but Hedgesville High School head baseball coach Eric Grove said his work ethic is a reason where he is today.
“His work ethic is impeccable and that’s really a testament to who he’s been his whole life,” Grove said. “That hard work pays off and having pure talent pays off. He’s never lost sight of what his mission was.”
With his goal of getting drafted in his mind for most of his baseball career, DeLauter put himself on the map after hitting .298 with seven doubles, a triple and nine home runs while playing with the Orleans Firebirds in the Cape.
During the Dukes’ opening home opener against George Mason this past spring, dozens of scouts flocked to see him hit. Five pitches later, DeLauter sent a towering shot over the centerfield fence at Veterans Memorial Park in the bottom of the first inning.
In that game, DeLauter went 2-for-3 with a trio of walks, four RBIs and the blast. That kicked off a torrid stretch for the Martinsburg, W.Va., native, who recorded an RBI in six straight games, totaling 18 runners brought home off DeLauter’s bat — including eight in the Dukes’ 28-4 rout of VMI on March 1.
“I thought today he probably looked as comfortable as I’ve ever seen him play since last year,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said of DeLauter following his career-high tying day against VMI.
It wasn’t all smooth sailing for DeLauter this spring. He battled multiple injuries this season with the Dukes — a concussion and a broken foot — ultimately playing in just 24 games after he broke his foot running between first and second base at the College of Charleston on April 9.
Although he only played in two dozen games, including just eight Colonial Athletic Association games in his final season with the purple and gold, DeLauter was named second team all-conference.
DeLauter was sidelined for six weeks following a surgery to help his broken foot heal. He couldn’t hit during this period, but he did what he could in the weight room to stay in shape.
After he was cleared, DeLauter was focused on getting back to his normal routine as quickly as he could. It meant ramping back into his hitting and lifting programs.
DeLauter started with lifting six days a week, adding explosive running into the mix, something he couldn’t do before he was fully cleared. Then he added some batting practice type work, slowly working back into his routine. DeLauter said it only took about two weeks to feel his normal self with a bat in his hands.
Though DeLauter was at the MLB combine in person, he didn’t partake in any of the on-field movements, rather he met with teams and just soaked in the draft process.
Following the combine, DeLauter held a private workout in front of MLB teams to show that he was healthy and he said it went well.
“I really felt like I did what I was supposed to do, showed them I was fully healthy and ready to go,” DeLauter said. “The whole point of the workout was to kind of put closure on the injury so it wasn't really a question anymore.”
DeLauter, who was once a projected top-10 pick before his injury, is still projected to be taken within the first 25 picks by multiple media outlets. The Athletic’s Keith Law has the Oakland Athletics selecting DeLauter at No. 19 in his latest mock draft, while MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo has the left-handed hitter going No. 23 to the Toronto Blue Jays.
If DeLauter hears his name at that point of the first round or earlier, he’ll become the highest-selected JMU baseball player to be picked in the draft and the first opening round pick since Kellen Kulbackie was taken 40th by the San Diego Padres in 2007.
For DeLauter, making history was something he thought was “really cool.”
“Being the only school that really recruited me and the bonds I’ve made and the life-long friendships that I’ve made there at school, I think it would be awesome,” DeLauter said. “Especially with the crazy college experience with COVID and everything like that that’s gone on the last couple years.”
When DeLauter’s name is called, he’ll be sitting at home, surrounded by friends and family. But his draft selection won’t only impact those in that West Virginia household, but every baseball player in the surrounding community.
“It would be great for our town, great for our league and the kids that watched him play in high school,” Grove said. “I’m excited. Maybe it’ll motivate our kids to be the next Chase DeLauter because having someone to look up to never hurts.”
As the draft process has gone on, DeLauter has started to see his dream turn into a reality. He talked to teams before the spring, but focused on JMU baseball during the season, shutting out the outside noise.
Now, after attending the draft combine, talking to almost every team in the league’s front office personnel and holding his private workout for scouts, DeLauter can see his childhood fantasy coming to fruition.
“For me, it's kind of becoming a reality,” DeLauter said. “Over time, after going through the process a little bit and dealing with all that, it is a reality and really feels like my dream is finally coming true.”
