It was quite the week for Charles Falden and the James Madison men’s basketball team.
The 6-foot-3 guard was named the Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday after a seven-day period that included a perfect shooting night and a historic win.
Falden, a transfer from Winthrop that is originally from L.C. Bird High School in Richmond, led the Dukes to a pair of wins — an 89-66 thrashing of Northeastern and a come-from-behind win over William & Mary. That victory saw JMU rally from a 23-point first-half deficit to win in overtime.
In the blowout win over the Huskies, Falden went a perfect 7-for-7 from the floor, including 4-for-4 from 3-point range, to score 18 points along with five rebounds and a trio of assists.
That wasn’t the only big game for Falden, however, as he followed that up with 21 points, six boards and four assists in a 40-minute outing against the Tribe. In that victory, he hit five 3-pointers.
For the season, Falden is averaging 11.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. He is also shooting 48.1 percent from the field this season and 47.6 percent from 3-point range.
Prior to coming to the Dukes this season, Falden was a four-year standout at Winthop and helped lead the Eagles to Big South championships as a junior and senior. He was all-conference last year.
His career with Winthrop finished with averages of 10.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in just 20.8 minutes per game in 2020-21. He has the program record for 3-point percentage (46 percent).
At L.C. Bird, Falden was named the 2016 Virginia High School League 5A Player of the Year.
He spent one season after high school at Massanutten Military Academy. During that season, he averaged 23.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
