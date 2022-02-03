James Madison football coach Curt Cignetti announced that defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman was leaving the program to pursue a Power 5 coaching opportunity on Thursday.
Hetherman, who joined the Dukes in 2018, will join the Rutgers coaching staff as the linebackers coach. Rutgers made the hire official soon after the Dukes’ announcement.
“We really appreciate Corey's contributions to the JMU football program,” Cignetti said in a statement. “We wish him and Julie the best of luck in their next and future endeavors.”
Hetherman coached defensive ends on top of his role as defensive coordinator. In 2021, he was named the AFCA FCS Assistant Coach of the Year.
Hetherman will work under Rutgers defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak, who he was the defensive line coach for at Maine from 2015-2018.
The Dukes could replace Hetherman internally by promoting co-defensive coordinator Bryant Haines to defensive coordinator.
Haines has served as JMU’s linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator since he was hired in 2018. JMU is the third school that Haines has worked under Cignetti at, as he also was the linebackers coach at Elon and at Indiana (Pa.).
JMU posted the defensive coordinator position to its jobs website on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.