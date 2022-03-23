A day after James Madison coach Mark Byington said he didn’t expect any more departures via transfer, a fourth JMU player did, in fact, enter the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday.
Fourth-year guard Jalen Hodge is set to leave JMU after two seasons with the Dukes. Hodge played in 45 games at JMU, averaging 5.5 points while shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point range. The O’Fallon, Ill., product was one of the first players to commit after JMU hired Byington in the spring of 2020 after playing two seasons at Louisiana Monroe.
Hodge joins freshmen Devon Savage, Jaylen Stinson and Andrew McConnell as JMU players in the portal. His departure leaves the Dukes with four scholarships to fill. JMU recently extended scholarship offers to high school guards Efrem Johnson and Reggie Luis Jr.
