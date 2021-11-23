Just nine months ago, plenty of people wondered aloud if Cole Johnson was the kind of quarterback who could take James Madison to the top.
The Dukes had begun a spring season after COVD-19 left most of FCS out during the fall and after throwing three first-half interceptions against Robert Morris in late February, JMU coach Curt Cignetti considered benching Johnson while the Colonials coach bluntly stated Johnson didn’t compare to his JMU predecessors.
“He’s a good player. But he’s not as good as the one who plays for the Dallas Cowboys right now,” said Robert Morris’ Bernard Clark, told the Daily News-Record, referring to former JMU QB Ben DiNucci.
Jump ahead to the present and Johnson has made a strong case he’s not only the best FCS player in the nation right now, but perhaps the best quarterback in JMU’s history. On Monday, he was named one of 25 finalists for the Walter Payton Award, given to the top offensive player in FCS.
Two days before that, he broke the school’s single-season record with his 32nd touchdown pass. He’s thrown just two interceptions all season.
His performances have been so impressive that he’s drawn praise from Dukes’ legend Vad Lee and had Bryan Schor, who led the JMU to a national title in 2016, call to jokingly beg Johnson not to completely erase him from the James Madison record books.
But Schor, currently an assistant under former JMU coach Mike Houston at East Carolina, also had some advice. Schor has also felt the pressure of expectations to lead the Dukes to the national title. He did so by putting together one of JMU’s most legendary performances in a semifinal victory at North Dakota State.
If the 2021 bracket plays to seed, this JMU squad would also have to go on the road to NDSU in the national semifinals.
Johnson, now a sixth-year senior, was there as a backup to Schor in 2016 and wants to replicate his success.
“Schor actually hit me up (Saturday) night,” Johnson said. “He’s a great leader and great mentor for me and is doing great things down at ECU. He’s given me such great advice since I’ve been here. I can think back, that year we actually went to the Fargodome. I was able to travel that game and it was super loud with a rocking crowd. It’s kind of interesting we have a chance to potentially go back there again this year.”
JMU opens the playoffs at home on Dec. 4, facing either Florida A&M or Southeastern Louisiana.
When the Dukes say they are focused entirely on winning a championship and not on individual awards, it’s easy to believe them. Cignetti wasn’t even sure what the Walter Payton Award was despite being in his fifth season as an FCS head coach, but he had little doubt Johnson was deserving.
“The Walter Payton, I assume is given to the No. 1 athlete in FCS, right,” Cignetti asked when quizzed on Johnson’s chances following his QB’s six-touchdown game last Saturday. “Oh, that’s the offensive award. Shows you how focused I am on that. Show me a more productive player in the country than Cole Johnson. I don’t see it. Look at the numbers.”
Johnson ranks in the top six nationally in touchdowns passes, completion percentage and passing efficiency while playing for the nation’s second-ranked team. All that seems like a recipe for the Payton, but Johnson just hopes it gets him a second national championship ring.
“That would mean a lot to me, but really I’m focused on a national championship,” Johnson said. “That’s the only thing I care about right now. I had one in 2016 and it’s the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life, so I’m looking forward to getting this playoff run started and getting back to Frisco.”
