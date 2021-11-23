James Madison took top honors for a pair of Colonial Athletic Association awards on Tuesday.
Dukes senior quarterback Cole Johnson was named the CAA Offensive Player of the Year while record-setting senior kicker Ethan Ratke was named the Special Teams Player of the Year for a second consecutive season.
Johnson finished the regular season 233-of-342 passing for 32 touchdowns with just two interceptions.
He added 184 rushing yards and a team-high five rushing scores and led the CAA in passing yards per game (268.5), passing touchdowns (32), completion percentage (68.1%), total offense (285.18) and pass efficiency rating (170.37). He was third in the nation in efficiency and sixth in passing touchdowns this season.
Ratke, who owns the NCAA record for career field goals (100) and scoring by a kicker (525), led the country this season with 28 field goals and 12.1 points per game. His 28 field goals is a CAA single-season record.
Johnson and Ratke were joined on the All-CAA first team by an array of JMU teammates in the talented receiving duo of Antwane Wells Jr. and Kris Thornton, offensive lineman Nick Kidwell, defensive lineman Bryce Carter, linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, cornerback Greg Ross and long snapper Kyle Davis.
On the second team from JMU were defensive linemen Mike Greene and Isaac Ukwu while the third team consisted of kick returner Solomon Vanhorse, linebacker Kelvin Azanama and punter Harry O’Kelly.
