Sam Kidd stood in the end zone at Bridgeforth Stadium in his white Nike undershirt and black athletic shorts after taking his shoulder pads off shortly before.
As he stood there talking to different media members, Kidd’s cutoff shirt was longer on one arm than the other. Poking out from where the James Madison safety’s sleeve once was, there was a scar just above his shoulder.
That scar was a reminder of one of Kidd’s two shoulder injuries that he’s suffered since arriving at JMU in 2017, cutting his season short in 2019 and in the 2021 spring season.
Kidd made a return to the field both times, but after each injury, he learned to be patient.
“Injuries, I would say, are what taught me more than anything about patience, trusting god, trusting the process,” Kidd said. “It’s going to be tough. There’s a lot of low moments in there, you just got to stick your head down and wait your turn. Just the patience to work through it. It’s tough, but it’s worth it.”
Last fall was the first time Kidd didn’t have his season cut short since 2018 and he started all 14 games, logging a career-high 62 tackles with 5.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one interception and seven pass breakups.
Not bad for a walk-on that was mostly a special teams player for his first two seasons in Harrisonburg.
Before JMU, Kidd was a standout at James Madison High School in Vienna, where he helped the Warhawks to an 11-2 record and a state quarterfinals appearance during his senior season. But when he joined the Dukes, Kidd redshirted before spending two seasons as a special teamer.
Even though he was on the JMU scout team and the special teams unit, Kidd was determined to make an impact. Each rep Kidd got, he was set on making the most of it. It paid off, being named the Doug West Scout Team Defensive MVP in 2017.
That’s a mentality that Kidd hasn’t forgotten, even though he’s one of the Dukes top returning players in the secondary this fall.
“It’s helped me develop habits of, ‘Yeah I am a sixth-year, but every rep I go as hard as I can,’” Kidd said. “I never had the luxury to take a play off, whether it was scout team or whatever I was on. I was trying to show something, so after years of that, it becomes a habit.”
Kidd’s surge through the JMU depth chart over a few seasons was something that redshirt senior wide receiver Kris Thornton has noticed since he transferred from VMI to JMU in 2018.
Not only did Thornton recognize how Kidd has moved into his safety spot, but also how he’s grown as a defender. It’s not something that Thornton watches from afar on the field, but he’s had a front row seat during the Dukes’ practices when the first team defense lines up against the starting offense.
“[He’s always] flying around the field,” Thornton said. “He’s everywhere when I’m on the field. I feel like he’s everywhere. He can cover, he fills the line, he’s really a good player.”
Kidd’s work ethic has gotten him to his starting spot that he now returns to as one of the few JMU veterans that will file into the Dukes’ secondary this fall, but his leadership quality is also something that benefits the purple and gold.
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti pointed to Kidd’s lead by example approach.
“I think Sam leads through his actions,” Cignetti said. “Some guys lead through their words, some guys lead through their actions and Sam plays the way you want everybody to play.”
Kidd described himself as a lead by example player, too, but he also said he’s started to help lead vocally. Kidd has taken a new role this season, talking to younger players with questions they may have or watching extra film with them in the meeting room.
Kidd’s leadership role has evolved as he’s gained experience on the field, becoming one of the most-tenured players in JMU’s secondary this fall.
Although he’s set to start at safety with the Dukes in his final collegiate season, Kidd hasn’t forgotten his path to this point after being a walk-on and battling injuries. He’s taken the challenges placed in front of him and found a way to get on the field to contribute at a high level.
“It was definitely a process,” Kidd said. “To some, it might be a little more crazy or whatever, but I always had the confidence in myself. It’s been a long process, journey for me coming from a walk-on. It’s just a blessing to be here where I am right now.”
