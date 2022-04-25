Taurus Jones spent most of last season on the sideline, appearing in just four games, three of which during James Maidison’s final FCS playoff run.
He was primed to be a contributor during the spring season, but missed the campaign due to injury. When he saw the field in the fall, Jones recorded four tackles and recovered a fumble in the playoff opener against Southeastern Louisiana.
Now, Jones is back on the field and in the Dukes’ spring game, he made his presence felt in the middle of the defense alongside Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey. Jones logged eight tackles, a sack and a pass break up in JMU’s spring finale.
“I thought he had a really good spring and the biggest thing to him is we got to keep him on the field,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said of Jones. “I thought he had a good spring.”
Jones’ action in practice showed in the spring game, flying around the field, including his sack, where he found a hole in the middle of the offensive line and went untouched into the backfield.
“These practices were very important,” Jones said. “I feel real good. I feel like I’m really getting back into the groove of things.”
A healthy Jones could help the Dukes at linebacker next to Tucker-Dorsey in the fall, which could also help JMU become even quicker on the second level of the defense.
“[Jones] gets to the ball quick. He has a nose for the ball, very instinctive,” Tucker-Dorsey said. “I think it’s going to be good because we’re already fast, but we’re going to add another level of speed because he has a nose for the ball.”
Tucker-Dorsey added that Jones took a big step this spring, handling the starting role well after not a lot of playing time in the fall.
Jones and Tucker-Dorsey, both natives of the Hampton Roads area, played against each other in high school, so playing next to one another hasn’t been a hard transition.
“I already know what he brings to the field, he knows what I bring,” Jones said. “I feel like we gel really well together.”
Tucker-Dorsey has been one of the leaders on the defense this spring, replacing the voice of defensive lineman Mike Greene, who graduated and has his sights set on the NFL Draft this weekend.
The redshirt senior’s increased leadership is also due to linebackers coach Bryant Haines adding defensive coordinator to his responsibilities.
“I feel like with him moving up to that position, I’ve had to take on a bigger role being him out there,” Tucker-Dorsey said. “He wants me to take a new level and new step as far as communication and leading everybody because I represent him.”
Tucker-Dorsey’s leadership qualities have been noticed from both the sideline and on the field, stepping up from a lead by example player to a vocal leader.
“Last year, I would say Tuck, he wasn’t the vocal leader, he leads with his play,” Jones said. “Now, he leads with his play by making the big plays, as well as talking. I try to follow his lead.”
The JMU defense allowed a touchdown on the first play of the spring game, but settled down, forced three-and-outs and racked up nine sacks on the afternoon.
JMU’s defense also found a way to score, as defensive lineman Tyler Negron sacked Billy Atkins in the endzone for a safety. Negron logged three tackles — all for a loss — and the safety.
“That’s what we try to thrive ourselves on, not just making tackles, but making TFLs, sacks, interceptions,” Jones said.
The defense, which for most of the spring looked to be ahead of the offense at times, was playing with a bulk of underclassmen for most of the 15 practices.
Even though there’s still work to do, Tucker-Dorsey thinks the defense is headed in the right direction.
“I think everybody’s getting a grasp of the game,” Tucker-Dorsey said. “The biggest thing about college football coming in was about grasping the speed, concepts and then getting confident. I think guys did that.”
