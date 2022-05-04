Grant Painter sat in his sport and recreation management class on Monday afternoon and when he looked down at his phone, it was lighting up with text messages.
Painter’s class, which was watching a movie, was almost over, but his teammates and coaches were texting him congratulatory messages. The redshirt freshman outfielder had just been named Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week minutes before.
The Riverheads High School graduate made his first two career starts at Presbyterian for James Madison the previous two days at Presbyterian, going a combined 6-for-6, including his first career hit en route to the conference’s weekly award.
“Good thing it was at the end of class when I saw it,” Painter said with a smile. “After class I was calling my mom and my dad.”
Painter couldn’t stay focused for the remaining part of class as his phone lit up, but it was a long road to this moment.
Before he laid down a bunt infield single in his first at-bat of game two during Saturday’s doubleheader, Painter was 0-for-4 with just four appearances off the bench.
The Staunton native missed all of his true freshman season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and when the season started this spring, he wasn’t even on the Dukes’ travel roster for the opening series at Florida State.
JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry converted Painter from a high school shortstop to an outfielder, which took time, but he was happy to see the young player stick with it throughout the season.
“When we recruit these kids, we tell them the blueprint’s in place, it’s just a matter of them putting in the work to do it,” Ikenberry said. “Watching the way he’s gone about his business the last two months, it’s a story that you want every freshman to understand.”
Painter’s collegiate debut came in a pinch-running opportunity during the 12th game of the season, a 19-1 win against Quinnipiac on March 3. He scored and later batted in the same inning, but flew out to left field. Painter then had to wait almost a month to see the field again, pinch-hitting in the bottom of the ninth as the Dukes trailed Elon 10-2.
The right-handed bat played late in the game at VMI three days later before pinch-hitting against Richmond two weeks later.
Although he didn’t see the field much during the first half of the season, Painter was a “glue guy” in the dugout, according to redshirt junior utility player Travis Reifsnider.
Reifsnder said Painter was always there to support his teammates, as well as kept the energy up in the dugout. But Painter’s work ethic stuck out to Reifsnider.
“He’s a grinder,” Reifsnider said. “He’s a guy that shows up every day to practice and works his butt off. He’s running around full speed all the time and has a great attitude.”
But when his opportunity came against Presbyterian, Painter took advantage of it, even though he said he was a bit nervous stepping into the batter’s box.
“Once I got my first hit, after that, I was able to breathe a little easier,” Painter said. “I started playing like I always have my whole life.”
After his bunt single, Painter sent a 0-1 pitch through the right side for another base knock before following that up with his third single, this time into right field. He followed that performance up with another trio of singles in the series finale, moving runners on base two of the three hits.
Painter took full advantage of the back-to-back starts and Ikenberry said he hopes takes that experience and runs with it.
Sitting behind older talent isn’t something that’s rare in college baseball, as Reifsnider didn’t play his freshman season and saw limited action during his sophomore campaign, but he was beaming with joy to see Painter play well.
“I couldn’t get the smile off my face, honestly,” Reifsnider said. “Seeing guys play well, it makes my heart smile.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.