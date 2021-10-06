He is no longer only a late-game punisher.
Of course, Latrele Palmer will still run over opposing defenders, but the third-year sophomore running back for James Madison has earned the right to more than a specialty role.
“I’m definitely enjoying the extra carries and it feels like the more carries I get,” Palmer said, “the tougher it is for me to go down. I get tougher as the game progresses.”
Up until this past Saturday when Palmer made his first career start during the Dukes’ win at New Hampshire, he primarily was used as the third or fourth rusher off the bench since arriving in Harrisonburg. JMU coach Curt Cignetti liked that his 6-foot, 220-pound running back could be an imposing, brute ball-carrier to deploy fresh against the opposing defense and demoralize it as it was tiring – whether that happened late on a particular lengthy drive or come the second half.
But circumstances have already changed this fall and the Dukes have needed Palmer sooner and more frequently.
Standout senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese spent the first three weeks of the campaign on the sideline with a hamstring injury and didn’t make his season debut until he came off the bench against New Hampshire. And freshman running back Kaelon Black, who started the first three games in place of Agyei-Obese, went down with a long-term injury suffered against Weber State.
So, Palmer leads JMU in rushing with 276 yards and has a team-best two rushing touchdowns. His 6.1 yards per carry rank 20th best in all of the FCS.
Palmer had a 47-yard run for a touchdown against Morehead State and a 46-yard run against Weber State to setup a field goal. And the career-high 18 carries for 57 yards he tallied this past weekend were against a defense determined to stop the run.
“He’s running with good pad level,” Cignetti said of Palmer. “He’s running really hard and holding onto the ball.”
Palmer said keeping the ball secured against New Hampshire was a primary focus. The Wildcats were ripping at the ball while trying to tackle Palmer, and in their bid for an upset against JMU they forced three turnovers in total.
“Every play won’t be a big play,” Palmer said, “and that’s just football. They had a very stout defense and so I took what I could get and grinded out those yards.
“But definitely [was trying to hold the ball tight], and everybody is on the sideline telling you to, ‘Hold onto the football. Hold onto the football.’ So that’s our job and we’re taught to do that.”
Palmer said he knew last week leading into JMU’s trip to New Hampshire that he’d get the start and the bulk of the carries after talking to Cignetti and running backs coach John Miller.
And that feeling for Palmer likely wasn’t all that different than when he found out two years ago he would get meaningful touches for the first time as a freshman in a top-five matchup against Villanova, which coincidentally visits JMU again this weekend as Palmer’s responsibilities are growing further again.
In the 2019 clash against Villanova, Palmer’s 69-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter separated the Dukes for good and gave them the 38-24 score they would win by.
“We were at the [team] hotel and Percy wasn’t feeling too good,” Palmer said. “And I don’t think a lot of people know that, so prior to the game [the coaches] told me that I might be a big factor in the [Villanova] game, so I went into the game ready for the game and then it was my time and I went in and showed them what I could do.”
This week, Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said Palmer’s touchdown that day opened the game up and ultimately put it out of reach for VU.
“It was an inside run and everything was clogged up,” Palmer recalled. “And it was me versus the defender one-on-one in the hole and I knew I had to make him miss, and once I made him miss, I saw green grass.”
Palmer said this Saturday’s 2 p.m. contest against Villanova should provide another extremely difficult challenge for the Dukes. Villanova is yielding only 42 rushing yards per game.
“They’ve got a very strong linebacker core,” Palmer said, “so I give props to them. It’s going to be a good game, you know, with [JMU’s] good offensive line and [Villanova’s] good defense, so we’re going to see what the end result is.”
It’s a second straight contest, though, that Palmer can expect plenty of carries in. And regardless of what his role has been, he said he’s always had solid support at JMU. His two roommates are Dukes defensive end Jalen Green and linebacker Julio Ayamel, who Palmer grew up with and played his high school football with for Good Counsel in Olney, Md. The three of them signed with JMU as part of its 2019 recruiting class.
He said ahead of his first start last week, they were encouraging him.
“We’ve grinded for so long for moments like these,” Palmer said. “It’s dreams come true.
“They were just telling me to go out there and show ‘em what you’ve been doing your whole life. They’ve known what I could do since youth football. We’ve been playing with each other for so long, so they were telling me to go out and act like it’s another game.”
Said Cignetti about Palmer: “He’s a good player and he’s grown up. He’s maturing and he’s understanding what it takes day in, day out and he’s continuing to improve.”
