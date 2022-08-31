Before each game, James Madison running back Percy Agyei-Obese sits in his hotel room and clicks through the channels, looking for a particular show: “Cops.”
It’s a routine for the sixth-year tailback, who hasn’t been able to play since October after going down with a season-ending injury, usually does wherever the Dukes are playing.
“Wherever we’re at, “Cops” is always on on Fridays,” Agyei-Obese said. “That’s my little tradition, so I’ll watch “Cops” until I fall asleep.”
Now Agyei-Obese is back healthy, so not only will he get to watch his show on Friday night before the Dukes’ season opener against Middle Tennessee, but he also returns to the running back rotation.
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said that the Dukes will utilize multiple running backs, but Agyei-Obese is the starter. Redshirt junior Latrele Palmer and redshirt freshman Kaelon Black round out the Dukes’ rotation.
Although Agyei-Obese returing from injury and Black only played in three games before going down with a season-ending knee injury, Cignetti is confident in his backs to be ready to go against Middle Tennessee.
“There’s no need to really ease anybody in. This is our first game,” Cignetti said. “Percy is a proven commodity, he’s carried the ball a lot in the past. Kaelon’s looked dynamic. Latrele’s had some big games.”
With the depth of the running back room comes competition, but Agyei-Obese said that’s what makes it special.
Agyei-Obese said when he’s on the sideline, he’s cheering for the running back on the field to make a play. But if he does something on the field, it sets the bar for Agyei-Obese to top it.
“I’m cheering for him, I’m excited for him,” Agyei-Obese said. “But if he makes a play, I know that I have to go in there and I have to make a play now.”
The competitiveness of the position group might help bring the best out of each running back, but each player has a different style on the field.
Agyei-Obese is the Dukes’ workhorse, logging 535 carries, 2,595 yards and 31 touchdowns over his five seasons thus far in Harrisonburg.
The other backs are slightly different.
Agyei-Obese called Palmer a “pounder,” and said that he can run downhill and “give the boom.” Palmer took most of the load last season, running for 947 yards and three touchdowns during the Dukes’ final FCS season.
But when it came time to talk about Black, Agyei-Obese smiled and called him a finesse back.
“He’s got this crazy dead leg and he sometimes gets a little shifty in the hole,” Agyei-Obese said of Black. “He does some incredible things sometimes.”
Before Black’s injury last fall, he was the lone running back to log a 100-yard game, rushing for the exact number against Morehead State.
The Dukes could also use true freshman Wayne Knight in the rotation and Agyei-Obese spoke highly of him.
“He’s very focused and you can tell that he wants to play,” Agyei-Obese said. “He’s been locked in, asking questions and he’s been [paying] attention to detail. That’s big coming from a freshman. The coaches see that as well and they’ve given him a lot of responsibilities too and he’s been taking it and been doing well with it.”
Even though the Dukes have a deep running back room to work with, Cignetti said they might choose to go with the “hot hand” during a game if one back seems to be in a rhythm on the field.
“The thing about the games is you’re never quite sure how they’re going to go,” Cignetti said. “At some point you got a plan going in, but once the first punch is thrown, you got to be ready to adjust. Some of it’s just gut feeling.”
No matter who is on the field for the Dukes, JMU feels confident in its stable of running backs.
Agyei-Obese pointed to the running back room’s expectations and knows that any of the players in that position group are capable of getting the job done.
“One thing about our room is we have a standard,” Agyei-Obese said. “Whoever is in the game at that time, we know they’re going to uphold the standard.”
