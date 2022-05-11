After a season cut short, James Madison softball collected All-Conference honors Wednesday with senior Hannah Shifflett taking home the Colonial Athletic Association's Player of the Year award while the late Lauren Bernett joined Shifflett on the first-team All-CAA squad.
Bernett, who died on April 25, was the top slugging catcher in the conference. She ranked 11th in the conference in batting with a .336 average and fourth in home runs with nine. Shifflett's selection marks the 11th time since 2007 a JMU player has won the conference's Player of the Year award. Shifflett won the CAA's triple crown, leading the league in batting (.393), RBI (39) and home runs (15).
Freshman Jasmine Hall earned second-team honors for the Dukes and was joined by teammate Lexi Rogers on the CAA All-Rookie squad.
JMU, which canceled the final nine games of the season following Bernett's death, finished 21-21 after closing with a five-game winning streak. The Dukes finished 10-5 in conference play, one game behind regular season champion Delaware. A three-game series between the Dukes and Blue Hens in Harrisonburg were among the games canceled.
