You don’t have to stretch the imagination too far to get an idea of the competitive nature of James Madison’s third-year guard Terell Strickland’s family.
Terell, himself, quickly established a reputation as a tenacious defender with the Dukes. In that way he takes after his father, Rod Strickland who played 17 years in the NBA and brother Tai, who also plays college basketball. There are other athletes in the family, including a younger sister committed to play soccer at Kentucky.
“Growing up, my dad would play us one-on-one,” Terell Strickland said. “By the time we probably could beat him, he stopped playing us. He couldn’t have that. My brother, our one-on-one games used to end in fist fights.”
There’s going to be no avoiding the battles for bragging rights in the Strickland household this year. Rod, the new head coach at Long Island University, is set to bring his team to JMU on Dec. 18. The brothers, Terell and Tai, will then compete against each other at least twice after Tai Strickland transferred from Temple to Georgia Southern during the offseason.
The Dukes and Eagles face each other Jan. 14 in Harrisonburg with a rematch set for Feb. 9 in Statesboro, Ga.
“Me and him are super competitive,” Tai Strickland said. “I tell him, ‘I hope you guys have found someone who can guard me, because if it’s you then it’s going to be a long night.’ He’s still little bro around here. I told him first play I’m putting him in the post just to remind him I’m still big bro.”
Good natured trash talk aside, the games between the brothers might have conference championship implications with JMU a first-year member of the Sun Belt, and both Stricklands are expected to be key members of their teams.
JMU got off to a 9-2 start last season with a victory against Virginia while Terell Strickland was healthy and anchoring a smothering Dukes’ defense. Tai Strickland averaged eight points per game at Temple last season and brings veteran leadership to a Georgia Southern program that struggled last season.
Terell is looking forward to each game against his family.
“Before my dad got hired my brother and I were talking about how crazy it was to play against each other with our dad in the stands,” Terell Strickland said. “We were really happy about that. That energy, that moment was going to be something really special for our family. When my dad got the LIU Brooklyn job then it was like, whoa, we’re all in college basketball at the same time. Then it immediately turned into, ‘oh, I have to play him.’”
JMU had opening on the schedule — the Dukes’ non-conference game against Old Dominion turned into a conference home-and-home when both teams joined the Sun Belt, longtime rival George Mason declined to renew that series for the upcoming season and Morgan State simply said no thanks to a return game JMU owed the Bears — so JMU coach Mark Byington and the elder Strickland began talking about bringing the Sharks to Harrisonburg.
“I was like ‘Pops, you sure want the smoke,’” Terell Strickland said. “And he had the obvious answer of ‘definitely.’”
The Strickland sons say they’ve moved past the days when their competition on the basketball court often looked more like a cage match. But the family might still have some mixed emotions about the games this season.
Rod Strickland said his wife, Cheryl, will definitely be rooting for Terell and the Dukes when they face LIU and he hopes to fit it into his coaching schedule to attend at least one JMU-Georgia Southern matchup this season. The rest of the family will split time and allegiances following three college basketball programs.
There will also be new feelings for the father coaching against his son.
“Obviously I want Terell to be the best he can possibly be,” Rod Strickland said. “But we’re trying to beat them for sure, just as they are trying to beat us. It will be competitive, but it will also be great to watch him out there.”
