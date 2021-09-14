James Madison running back and kick returner Solomon Vanhorse was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated (DWI) early Sunday morning in Harrsionburg, according to an arrest record.
According to the Harrisonburg Police Department's weekly arrest report, it was a first-time DWI/DUI offense for Vanhorse.
On Tuesday morning, JMU announced Vanhorse was suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules.
The record shows Vanhorse was arrested at 5 a.m. on Sunday at 2527 Bayberry Lane.
Vanhorse, a fourth-year sophomore, played in each of the Dukes’ first pair of wins and tallied 14 rushing yards on five carries to go along with seven receptions for 58 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He’s also the team’s primary kick returner and averaged 20.6 yards per return through the first two contests.
No. 3 JMU plays its first road game of the season this Saturday at Big Sky power Weber State.
